People are Amazed at VS Angel Candice’s Selfie 7 Weeks Postpartum

shameless feelings after getting back into the daisy dukes. good morning! A photo posted by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on Nov 22, 2016 at 4:08am PST

Victoria’s Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel has always flaunted her toned body and boho-chic style on Instagram, but her latest snap has fans freaking out as she slips perfectly into a pair of ‘daisy dukes.’ Swanepoel gave birth to her first son Anacã on October 5, 2016 (just 7 weeks ago!).

Reactions to the model’s photo capture our thoughts perfectly, including “Where’s your tummy? wow so fast (@jenniferpollentier),” “u are already more perfect than most of us will ever look before or after having kids (@lkeene4656),” and our personal favorite: “how is she real (@annalaird98).”

Earlier this month, Chrissy Teigen told TODAY that while these celebrity post-baby transformations are amazing, they aren’t necessarily realistic for most of us. “We have nutritionists, we have dietitians, we have trainers, we have our own schedules, we have nannies. We have people who make it possible for us to get back into shape. But nobody should feel like that’s normal, or like that’s realistic.”

With that said, we still can’t help but ogle at Candice’s amazing progress!

Featured image: Victoria’s Secret