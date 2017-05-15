People Accused This Size-6 Model of Fat-Shaming Her Size-16 BFF, but We’re Actually Loving Her

When Australian model Georgia Gibbs posted a photo of her with a friend during a night on the town, she says she was taken aback by comments accusing her of Photoshopping herself to look smaller and/or her friend, fellow model Kate Wasley, to look larger.

"It was eye opening how people reacted, being very quick to call the image 'photoshopped' instead of looking at it for what it was — two best friends having fun on a night out," Gibbs, 23, tells PEOPLE.

The photo went viral, but for all the wrong reasons. It was clear to the two women that different types of bodies aren't portrayed enough on social media — so they set out to change that.

Gibbs and Wasley created a body-positive Instagram account, @any.body_co, to help normalize body diversity on social media.

"After reading comments and questions from people I know, one of the most common was 'Don't you ever feel self-conscious being the bigger one?' We want to change society's beauty standards that smaller is better, when in reality neither is better than the other," Wasley says to PEOPLE. "We think your health and wellbeing should be the priority."

In fact, Wasley knows what she's talking about from personal experience. On Instagram, she shared she used to limit her calories to 800 per day because people would remark that she would be prettier if she lost weight, but she says she's much happier now at a heavier weight.

"As we are promoting health over size, I really wanted to believe that your social and emotional health is equally as important as your physical health," she says.

"[Social media] is flooded every day with the 'ideal,' 'flawless' body," Wasley says. "Georgia and I are so passionate about 'keeping it real' that we wanted to flood people's media feeds with a bit of diversity."

[H/T Instagram / @any.body_co]

