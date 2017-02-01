Megan Fox’s Diet and Fitness Plan Is Crazy Strict

With one of the most enviable figures in Hollywood, it’s no surprise that Megan Fox’s fitness routine is out of this world, and her diet plan is even stricter. So how exactly does she keep that sexy physique?

Fox’s fitness routine incorporates a mixture of Pilates, cardio and spinning. “I exercise really hard twice a week,” Fox told E! Online. “I got my a– kicked this morning before I came here. I do bursts of cardio with really heavy weights. Circuit training.”

Her go-to circuit training includes crunches, knee-ups, lateral planks and Swiss ball exercises in short five-minute bursts. She then rests for 30 seconds and repeats.

“The workouts we do are like all of my other Five Factor workouts,” Fox’s celeb trainer Harley Pasternak said. “They are five phases: a minimum five-minute cardio warmup, a lower body sculpting exercise, an upper body toning exercise, then an abdominal sculpting exercise and finally, a five-minute cool down.”

Her workout is rigorous but quick. When it comes to dieting, however, Fox is even more regimented.

“I cut out all bread and those sort of carbohydrates,” the 30-year-old mom said. “No crackers, no pretzels, no chips. Nothing unhealthy. The worst thing I put in my body is coffee, once a day.”

Fox never misses breakfast and generally eats two egg whites before she starts the day. For a snack, she munches on almonds, a great source of vitamin E, while following the general guidelines to a paleo diet.

