Mandy Moore’s Thoughts on Diet and Exercise Will Make You Love Her Even More

Mandy Moore isn’t too worried about her weight over the holidays and other busy times of the year. The super fabulous singer-actress, best known for her roles as Rebecca Pearson on This Is Us, Rapunzel in Disney’s Tangled, and the 2002 heart-breaking romance A Walk To Remember, is trying to turn her life around after her divorce from alt-rock singer Ryan Adams. Is she the perfect example of how to turn your life around after a break-up? We think so!

“I’m not obsessive about dieting,” Moore, 27, told PEOPLE Magazine. “If I want to have a burger and fries like I did [the other] night in the park, then I’m going to do that because that’s okay.”

“There have been times when it’s the first thing on my mind all the time,” said Moore, the actress currently starring in the new NBC hit drama This is Us. “I’m so affected and driven by that diet and what I’m eating and how much I’m exercising. I’ve just realized in time that if it’s a constant thread in the background of my life,” she said, “that’s when I’m the happiest and that’s when I feel the best about myself.”

Moore has found a great way to stay healthy without the pressures of a modern diet, however, and recently went on a Detox Retreat.

“I did the four-day version instead of the full week, but it’s just as intense!” Moore told Refinery29. “You wake up at 5 a.m., it’s all vegetarian food, and you go on four-hour hikes every day, followed by yoga classes. I really wanted to challenge myself. It was more of a spur-of-the-moment decision; a year of yes sort of thing.”

The actress recently filed for divorce from long-time husband Ryan Adams. The couple would’ve been married for six years, and collaborated on a myriad of musical projects together. Following the divorce, Moore expressed a desire to make her next year “a year of the yes.”

“I’m trying to be more proactive, and more of a participant in life instead of going home and being by myself.”

“I’m a hermit and sort of geriatric in a way,” Moore continued in her interview with Refinery29. “I’ll go to bed at 9 at night and wake up at 5 in the morning, so I’m trying to push myself [out of that]. If friends say, ‘Let’s go out to dinner at 8,’ I’m not trying not to hem and haw about it anymore. I know that sounds stupid, but if someone is reaching out that I haven’t talked to in years, saying ‘Let’s go get coffee,’ normally I would say, ‘Yeah, let’s do that,’ and never get back to them. I’m trying to be a bit more proactive, and more of a participant in life, and not going home and being by myself.”

