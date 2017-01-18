Mad For Mango: 5 Mouth-Wateringly Good Mango Recipes

Mangoes have a plethora of health benefits including, improved digestion and lowered cholesterol levels. But did you know that mangos might actually help to make you smarter? Some studies have suggested that mango’s glutamic acid improves memory and overall brain function. These super fruits are also excellent sources of vitamins A, C, E, and B6 – as well as iron, potassium, copper, and dietary fiber. So, go grab a fresh batch, slice em up, and get cookin’ with these 5 mouth-watering recipes:

Strawberry Mango Banana Smoothie: We love smoothies here at Skinny Mom. They make for a great breakfast, snack or dessert. You can find more of our smoothies here, or get this recipe by clicking here.

Mango Quinoa Salad: Yellow mangoes, red bell peppers, black beans, green onions and cilantro adorn this bowl of quinoa perfectly! The addition of honey makes this salad a little sweet as well. Want more fruity quinoa recipes? Try our Protein Packed Fruity Breakfast Quinoa! (via Barefeet In The Kitchen)

Healthy Mango + Rhubarb Salsa: This refreshing spin on a traditional salsa is sure to be a hit, and the recipe only takes 10 minutes to make! Not only is this salsa delicious with chips, but it’s also a tasty way to top your plain chicken or pork. Click here for the recipe.

Grilled Mango with Balsamic Glaze: Half of a juicy, grilled and glazed mango is only 166 calories! If you want something both sweet and savory, this is your best bet! Click here for more amazingly delicious grilled fruit recipes. (via Skinny Chef)

Raw Mango Sorbet: This recipe is simple and bare bones. You literally only need mangoes and citrus fruits. However, there is wiggle room to add flavor with agave and mint garnish. Looking for more healthy ice cream upgrades to keep you cool all summer long? We’ve got 22 of them, click here for the recipes. (via Rawified)

The summertime is perfect for adding more fruit to your diet, so next time you’re picking up fresh fruit don’t forget to grab some mangoes! These versatile and delicious little fruits won’t disappoint.