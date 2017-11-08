10 Low-Calorie, Party-Ready Appetizers

Trying to eat healthy, especially during fall and winter when food is heavier and more indulgent, is never easy. Football tailgates and holiday parties aren’t exactly easy to maneuver when you’re watching your waistline, but with these low-cal party appetizers, you’ll find it a little easier to stick to your healthy lifestyle.

Recipe: Simple Skinny Queso

Cheese lovers, rejoice! This Simple Skinny Queso recipe is the answer to your weight loss prayers! We combine cornstarch, almond milk, tomatoes, cheese and all kinds of yummy ingredients for a warm, delicious and healthy queso recipe. In fact, a quarter-cup of this goodness clocks in at only 53 calories and 3 grams of fat.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 10-12 minutes

Yield: 12 servings

Serving size: ¼ cup

Ingredients

½ teaspoon extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon minced garlic

2 tablespoons cornstarch

1½ cups unsweetened almond milk

1 (10-ounce) can diced tomatoes with green chilies, drained

1 tablespoon white whole wheat flour

½ teaspoon cumin

1 teaspoon chili powder

½ teaspoon onion powder

¼ teaspoon salt

⅛ teaspoon black pepper

1 cup shredded reduced-fat mild cheddar cheese

Instructions

Heat a medium saucepan over medium-low heat. Add the oil and garlic and cook until the garlic is beginning to brown but not burning, about 1 minute. Stir the cornstarch into ¼ cup of the almond milk to make a slurry and set aside. Add the drained can of tomatoes and cook an additional 2 minutes until they are heated. Sprinkle the flour over the tomatoes and stir for 1 minute. Turn the heat up to medium-high and stir in the remaining almond milk and the previously set-aside slurry. Stir consistently for 2-4 minutes, until thickened. Turn the heat down to low and stir in the cumin, chili powder, onion powder, salt, black pepper, and cheddar cheese. Stir queso until smooth.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (¼ cup), Calories: 53, Calories from fat: 21, Fat: 3g, Saturated Fat: 1g, Cholesterol: 7mg, Sodium: 207mg, Carbohydrates: 5g, Fiber: 0g, Sugar: 1g, Protein: 3g, SmartPoints: 2

Recipe: Skinny Spinach and Artichoke Dip

A favorite appetizer of many, treat yourself with this creamy dish and feel no guilt at all with only 78 calories per serving. Scoop it up with some whole-wheat pita bread or fresh veggies. This gooey recipe is guaranteed to satisfy every cheese lover out there.

10 minutes

Cook time: 15-20 minutes

Yield: 16 servings

Serving size: ¼ cup

1 (8-ounce) package ⅓ less fat cream cheese, softened

¾ cup plain, nonfat Greek yogurt

1 tablespoon minced garlic

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 (14-ounce) can artichoke hearts, drained and chopped

10-ounce package frozen chopped spinach, thawed and drained

1 cup reduced-fat mozzarella shredded cheese

3 tablespoons shredded Parmesan cheese

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 400° F. In a large mixing bowl, using a spatula, stir together the softened cream cheese, yogurt, garlic, salt, black pepper, and onion powder. Add in the artichoke hearts, spinach, and mozzarella cheese, and stir to combine. Transfer to 1½-2 quart baking dish and top with the Parmesan cheese. Bake until the cheese is browned and the sides are bubbly, 15-20 minutes.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (¼ cup), Calories: 78, Calories from fat: 45, Fat: 5g, Saturated Fat: 3g, Cholesterol: 16mg, Sodium: 234mg, Carbohydrates: 3g, Fiber: 1g, Sugar 0g, Protein: 5g, SmartPoints: 2

Recipe: Crispy Oven-Fried Shrimp with Smoky Cocktail Sauce

Congratulations! You’ve found your new favorite appetizer recipe. This Crispy Oven-Fried Shrimp is not fried at all — just dipped in egg whites, bread crumbs and seasonings — but it’s so good that your taste buds won’t know the difference. Plus, the Smoky Cocktail Sauce is unlike any shrimp cocktail you’ve ever had. This super simple recipe will be a hit at your next get-together.

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Yield: 5 servings

Serving size: 6 shrimp and 2 tablespoons cocktail sauce

Ingredients

2 egg whites, beaten

1 cup panko bread crumbs

¼ teaspoon paprika

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

⅛ teaspoon salt

⅛ teaspoon black pepper

1 pound medium shrimp, shelled and deveined (30-32 shrimp)

¼ cup sweet chili sauce

¼ cup less-sugar barbecue sauce

1 tablespoon horseradish sauce

½ teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon lemon juice

Instructions

To make the Smoky Cocktail Sauce: Mix all of the ingredients together in a small mixing bowl and set aside in the refrigerator until ready to use. Preheat the oven to 400° F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with foil, and place a wire cooling rack on top of the foil. Spray the cooling rack with nonstick cooking spray and set aside. Beat the egg whites in a small bowl. In a separate bowl or shallow dish, stir the panko, paprika, garlic powder, salt, and black pepper together. Dip the shrimp in the egg whites and allow the excess to drip off. Next, dip the shrimp in the panko mixture and evenly coat all sides. Place the shrimp on the prepared baking sheet and spray the shrimp with nonstick cooking spray to help them brown. Bake until the shrimp is opaque when the thickest part is pierced with the tip of the knife, about 10 minutes. Serve immediately with the cocktail sauce.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (6 shrimp and 2 tablespoons cocktail sauce), Calories: 141, Calories from fat: 22, Fat: 2g, Saturated Fat: 0g, Cholesterol: 97mg, Sodium: 766mg, Carbohydrates: 16g, Fiber: 0g, Sugar: 7g, Protein: 13g, SmartPoints: 4

Recipe: Cheeseburger Meatball Skewers

This fun appetizer is sure to be a crowd pleaser at your next party. Your family and friends won’t even miss the bun because they’ll be too busy devouring these low-calorie mini burgers. In fact, three of these bad boys have only 144 calories! Top them with a square of lettuce, a cherry tomato and a pickle chip and serve with a fancy toothpick to delight your guests.

10 minutes

Cook time: 25-30 minutes

Yield: 10 servings

Serving size: 3 meatball skewers

Ingredients

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

1 onion, small dice

2 tablespoons minced garlic

1 egg

1 pound lean ground beef

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

2 teaspoons dijon mustard

¾ cup bread crumbs

½ cup reduced-fat mild cheddar shredded cheese

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350° F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper, a silicone baking mat, or lightly grease it with nonstick cooking spray and set aside. Heat a large skillet over medium-low heat, then add the oil, onion and garlic. Cook for 6 to 8 minutes until the onions are translucent. Remove the skillet from the heat and allow to cool. In a medium mixing bowl, whisk the egg and add the beef, Worcestershire, dijon mustard, bread crumbs, cheese, salt and black pepper. Using clean hands, mix together until all of the ingredients are combined. Scoop 26 meatballs, each measuring about 1 tablespoon, and transfer to the prepared baking sheet. Bake for 18-20 minutes, until browned and done.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (3 meatball skewers), Calories: 144, Calories from fat: 63, Fat: 6g, Saturated Fat: 3g, Cholesterol: 45mg, Sodium: 237mg, Carbohydrates: 9g, Fiber: 0g, Sugar: 0g, Protein: 12g, SmartPoints: 4

Recipe: Apple Slices with Goat Cheese and Balsamic Glaze

Looking for a fun appetizer to wow a crowd? Look no further. These apple slices with goat cheese and balsamic glaze combine the complex flavors of sweet and savory into one bite! The sweet apple, tangy balsamic, and rich and creamy goat cheese are a unique and mouth-watering combination. The basil on top adds a savory and fresh note to pull all the flavors together.

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 15-20 minutes

Yield: 6 servings

Serving size: 3 slices

Ingredients

1 large sweet apple (such as Honeycrisp)

2 ounces soft goat cheese

2 tablespoons walnuts, chopped

½ cup balsamic vinegar

1 tablespoon fresh basil, very thin chiffonade (about 2 large leaves)

Instructions

Prepare the balsamic glaze with the vinegar: In a small saucepan over low heat add the balsamic vinegar. Cook for 15-20 minutes until the balsamic vinegar starts to thicken and reduces by half. Take the saucepan off the heat and allow it to sit for another 8-10 minutes. It will continue to thicken. Core the apples and thinly slice them into rings with a mandoline slicer or a sharp knife. Lay the slices out on a large plate or platter, and squeeze the lemon juice over them to prevent browning. Spread a scant teaspoon goat cheese on each apple slice, and evenly sprinkle the chopped walnuts. Drizzle the balsamic glaze evenly over the apple slices with a spoon. Store any leftover balsamic glaze in a small airtight container for up to 5 days.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (3 slices), Calories: 92, Calories from fat: 34, Fat: 4g, Saturated Fat: 2g, Cholesterol: 4mg, Sodium: 43mg, Carbohydrates: 12g, Fiber: 1g, Sugar 4g, Protein: 2g, SmartPoints: 2

Recipe: Low-Carb Cauliflower ‘Breadsticks’ with Marinara Sauce

For a tasty appetizer you won’t feel bad about, try making these cauliflower “breadsticks” with homemade marinara sauce. Cauliflower is super trendy right now and can cut a TON of carbs! Who’d have thought it was so versatile? PLUS, for two “breadsticks” you’re only consuming 112 calories — and that includes the marinara.

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 15-20 minutes

Yield: 5 servings

Serving size: 2 breadsticks + 2 heaping tablespoons sauce

Ingredients

1 head cauliflower

2 egg whites, beaten

½ teaspoon dried basil

½ teaspoon dried oregano

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon onion powder

¼ teaspoon salt

pinch black pepper

½ cup shredded Parmesan cheese

1 (6-ounce) can tomato paste

½ cup water

1 teaspoon dried basil

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon sugar

¼ teaspoon salt

pinch black pepper

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 375° F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat; set aside. To prepare the cauliflower: Core the cauliflower and cut off the florets. Using a food processor, work in batches and pulse the florets several times until the cauliflower reaches a coarse crumb consistency. Place the cauliflower in a clean kitchen towel and squeeze out the excess moisture. There will be about ⅓ cup of liquid to squeeze out. In a large mixing bowl, combine the cauliflower, egg whites, basil, oregano, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, black pepper, and ¼ cup of the cheese. Mix together with a rubber spatula until thoroughly combined. Transfer the “dough” to the prepared baking sheet and using a rubber spatula, press the “dough” out into an 8×11-inch rectangle about a quarter-inch thick. Top with the remaining ¼ cup of cheese and bake for 15-20 minutes. While the “breadsticks” are baking, prepare the marinara dipping sauce: In a small saucepan over medium heat, combine all of the sauce ingredients together.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (2 breadsticks + 2 heaping tablespoons sauce), Calories: 112, Calories from fat: 27, Fat: 5g, Saturated Fat: 4g, Cholesterol: 15mg, Sodium: 443mg, Carbohydrates: 17g, Fiber: 9g, Sugar: 12g, Protein: 15g, SmartPoints: 4

Recipe: Skinny Buffalo Chicken Wings

These Skinny Buffalo Chicken Wings will totally transform your view of tailgate food! We eliminate all the butter of the Buffalo sauce and even keep these to 192 calories per serving — that’s 6 pieces of chicken!

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 20-25 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: 6 pieces

Ingredients

3½ to 4 pounds chicken wings, cut in half at the joint (This will end up being 12 whole chicken wings, making 24 pieces. Cut the drumette and the wingette, or “flat,” apart.)

½ cup Frank’s RedHot® Original Sauce

1 tablespoon white vinegar

¼ teaspoon oregano

½ teaspoon paprika

½ teaspoon garlic powder

Salt, to taste

Black pepper, to taste

Instructions

If the wings are whole, you need to split them at the joint to separate the drumette from the wing (or the “flat”) to make 12 pieces. Cut the piece that looks like a mini drumstick away from the middle part, cutting through the joint. Preheat the oven broiler. If there are low and high settings, choose low. Line a rimmed baking sheet with foil and place a cooling rack on top of that. Generously spray the cooling rack with nonstick cooking spray to help with cleanup. Place the wings in a large pot and cover them by 2 inches with water. Bring to a boil, cook for 10 minutes, and then drain in a colander. Run cold water over the wings to cool them down quickly. Then using your hands, gently peel the skin off of the wings, being careful not to pull the meat off of the bones. Use a paper towel to get a better grip. In a medium mixing bowl, mix all of the sauce ingredients together, reserving half of it. Toss the boiled wings in half of the sauce. Place the sauced wings on the prepared baking sheet and broil for 4-5 minutes on each side, until cooked through. Carefully toss the wings again in the remaining sauce and then place back under the broiler for an additional minute to heat the sauce and crisp the wings.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (6 pieces), Calories: 192, Calories from fat: 66, Fat: 6g, Saturated Fat: 0g, Cholesterol: 78mg, Sodium: 1,218mg, Carbohydrates: 0g, Fiber: 0g, Sugar: 0g, Protein: 30g, SmartPoints: 3

Recipe: Buffalo Chicken Pinwheels

For a super yummy appetizer that won’t ruin your diet, these simple Buffalo Chicken Pinwheels are the way to go! Combine chicken, spinach, onions, blue cheese and buffalo sauce on high-fiber wraps for a mouth-watering snack everyone will love. At only 78 calories and 3 grams of fat per serving, you’re still getting in 15 grams of protein, so two or three pinwheels should hold you over until the main course is served. Make these apps the night before your tailgate and store them in the refrigerator for easy game-day prep.

10 minutes

Cook time: None

Yield: 8 servings

Serving size: 3 pinwheels

Ingredients

3 tablespoons ranch yogurt dressing

1 tablespoon hot sauce

3 large low-carb, high-fiber whole wheat tortillas

1½ cups baby spinach leaves

½ pound low-fat deli chicken breast, thinly sliced

¼ cup red onion, thinly sliced

¼ cup reduced-fat blue cheese crumbles

Instructions

In a small mixing bowl, stir together the ranch and hot sauce. Spread 1 tablespoon of the dressing on each tortilla, leaving about ¼ -inch border on all sides. For each wrap, layer ½ cup spinach, 6-8 slices of chicken, 8-10 slices of onions, and a heaping tablespoon of blue cheese. Tightly roll the wrap, leaving the ends open. Slice each end off that doesn’t have filling, and evenly slice 8 pinwheels from each wrap, about ½ inch thick. Serve chilled as an appetizer.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (3 pinwheels), Calories: 78, Calories from fat: 27, Fat: 3g, Saturated Fat: 0g, Cholesterol: 18mg, Sodium: 507mg, Carbohydrates: 9g, Fiber: 6g, Sugar: 3g, Protein: 15g, SmartPoints: 1

Recipe: BBQ Bourbon Glazed Meatballs

Bourbon glazed meatballs that are waistline-friendly? Sign us up! This flavorful, juicy recipe is slimmed down by using turkey meatballs instead of beef, while still letting bourbon be the major flavoring agent. Worcestershire sauce, reduced-sugar ketchup and apple cider vinegar come together for an incredible sauce that covers the tender, bite-size meatballs. Clocking in at only 182 calories for 6 meatballs, this will be your favorite tailgate dish for years to come.

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 18-20 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: 6 meatballs

Ingredients

1 (24-count) bag fully cooked frozen turkey meatballs

½ cup reduced-sugar ketchup

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1 tablespoon bourbon

2 teaspoons yellow mustard

2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350° F and line a baking sheet with foil or a silicone baking mat. Spread the meatballs in a single layer and bake until heated through, 18-20 minutes. While the meatballs are baking, make the sauce by whisking the rest of the ingredients together in a large saucepan over medium-low heat. Simmer the sauce for 10 minutes, then add the cooked meatballs to the pan and gently toss to evenly coat. Serve as an appetizer, or with optional rice or quinoa as an entree.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (6 meatballs), Calories: 182, Calories from fat: 82, Fat: 9g, Saturated Fat: 3g, Cholesterol: 35mg, Sodium: 1061mg, Carbohydrates: 14g, Fiber: 2g, Sugar: 8g, Protein: 14g, SmartPoints: 6

Recipe: Slow Cooker Buffalo Chicken Sliders with Celery Slaw

These Slow Cooker Buffalo Chicken Sliders are the perfect addition to your game-day party. Bite-size and adorable, your guests will devour them at 150 calories a piece.

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 4-6 hours on high, or 6-8 hours on high

Yield: 8 servings

Serving size: 2 sliders

Ingredients

1½ pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts

12 ounces buffalo wing sauce (i used franks)

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon onion powder

16 whole wheat slider buns

¼ cup + 1 tablespoon reduced fat blue cheese crumbles

½ of a 10-ounce bag classic coleslaw mix (with carrots)

2 celery ribs, sliced thinly on the bias

¼ cup ranch yogurt dressing

Instructions

To make the chicken: Place the chicken in the slow cooker and pour the wing sauce, garlic powder, and onion powder over it. Cover and cook on high for 4-6 hour or on low for 6-8 hours. When cooked, shred the chicken. The chicken will be so tender you can easily shred it with a pair of tongs, or two forks in the slow cooker. If you choose to take it out to shred, just add it back into the slow cooker for 15 minutes to soak up the rest of the sauce. While the chicken is cooking, prepare the Celery Slaw by mixing the coleslaw, celery, and dressing together. Refrigerate until ready to use. When ready to serve, place ¼ cup of the chicken, 2 tablespoons of coleslaw, and 1 teaspoon blue cheese on each bun. Each person gets 2 sliders.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (2 sliders), Calories: 300, Calories from fat: 54, Fat: 6g, Saturated Fat: 1g, Cholesterol: 52mg, Sodium: 2292mg, Carbohydrates: 36g, Fiber: 3g, Sugar: 5g, Protein: 25g, SmartPoints: 7