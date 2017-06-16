Lena Dunham Addresses Body Image With Nearly Nude Instagram Photo

Lena Dunham is taking her body image into her own hands.

The outspoken actress used Instagram on Thursday to share a nearly-nude photo of herself, noting in the caption that she has learned to respect her body and realize that it’s more than just a tool for a joke.

“I spent so many years loving my body but thinking it wasn’t lovable by others—its sole purpose was to be fodder for jokes,” Dunham explained.

MORE: Lena Dunham Savagely Responds to ‘Diet Tips’ Article With Her Own Suggestions

“I performed the insult so no one else could,” she continued. “I don’t regret any of it—that’s my art and that was my truth- but now, at age 31, having been through hell and back with my health and other people’s perceptions of my physicality, I feel deeply comfortable with the idea that this pear-shaped pot of honey is equally good for making people laugh and laying out like a Suicide Girl circa 2004. Love it all.”

Dunham has come a long way in her personal journey, her latest message is an inspiring reminder to respect our bodies and realize that we are all worthy, no matter what society might be saying to the contrary.

