‘Law & Order: Criminal Intent’ Star Saffron Burrows Gives Birth to a Baby Girl

Saffron Burrows is officially a mom!

The Law & Order: Criminal Intent and Agents of S.H.I.E.LD. star has given birth to a baby girl named Daisy Alice Winnie Balian-Burrows.

According to E! News, the star revealed she and wife Alison Balian were expecting a little bundle of joy when she stepped out onto a red carpet in New York City.

The two already have one son and have generally been private of their personal lives in the past. The couple concealed their marriage for nearly a year and half after they tied the knot.

“I chose to speak to you because I don’t want to lie by omission and I want to be very straightforward about my life,” Saffron said during an interview with The Guardian.

“I don’t want to hesitate and feel hindered by something I haven’t said. Also, I’m really proud of my family and who they are, these two individuals beside me. That’s certainly my proudest achievement. And for my boy, I want to be honest with him because he deserves it—but also proud.”

She continued, “And I want us to live a very honest life with each other. I think for a while I was just avoiding conversations, in order to not be labeled in some way that I felt was limiting and not actually true to who I am.”

Burrows was 15 years old when she began to model an eventually made her film debut in In the Name of the Father.

