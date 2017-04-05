One Teen Brilliantly Claps Back at Internet Trolls Making Fun of Her Armpit Hair

One young woman is giving us hope for the future. After sharing a photo to Instagram showing off her armpit hair, 17-year-old college student Lalonie Davis was the victim of some pretty mean comments.

In the post, Davis wrote a post reminding girls that they’re deserving of respect “no matter the decisions you make with your body.”

“A body hair positivity post to remind you all that what I do with my body is MY choice,” Davis wrote. “You don’t have to like it, but please know that misogynistic opinions that shame girls for having body hair while ignoring boys who do will never get me to change who I am. You are lame af if you take time out of your day to police someone’s body.”

“I will post what I want and do what I want with my body. Baby girls don’t ever let anyone ever make you feel bad for being who you are or doing what you want to do. You are deserving of self respect and love no matter the decisions you make with your body.”

Davis said she received more than 200 Instagram comments and tweets, some saying she was “nasty,” and others telling her to kill herself. (Because telling a teenage to kill herself is normal these days.)

But Davis didn’t let those comments get to her. She posted a follow-up image of a collage of some of the mean comments and tweets. “Y’all think body hair on girls is gross, I think misogyny is grosser,” she responded brilliantly.

She continued:

Why can’t I do what I want to do w MY body w/o being told to kill myself? Within one hour of posting a picture of my body hair on twitter, I received over 200 negative quotes tweets. I had to turn my notifications off be a use my phone kept freezing. This just goes to show so much about our culture, why do y’all hate carefree woman so much? posting a body positive picture means I’m seeking attention, not shaving means I hate men, I have a mental illness, and I should kill myself. Never did I ever say that all women should shave their armpits, never did I say that I hate men, I’m simply doing what I want with my body. I’m comfortable in who I am & what I do what my body, as stated in the caption never would I ever let misogynistic opinions change who I am.

Again, how epic is that? As long as we’ve got women like Davis, the future is most definitely female.

