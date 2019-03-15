Ladder 10 Cardio Workout [VIDEO]

If you can count to 10, you’ll have no trouble with this workout. You don’t even need equipment! Fitness instructor Treenah Kight leads you through 10 exercises, doing each one for 60 seconds. Once you get through all 10, you’ll go back to the beginning and complete nine, then back to the beginning to complete eight, and so forth until all you have is one exercise. This is a big endurance workout, so get ready to grind! You’ll be sweating your way through it for an hour.

Grab some water and take the low impact options whenever you want. Just keep moving!

Moves You’ll See

March/Run

High Knees

Squats

Jump Shot

Alternating Lunges

Triceps Dips

Russian Twist

Mountain Climbers

Pushups

Burpees

