Kanye West 911 Call Released

(Photo: Instagram / @miamidiario)

The 911 call made by Kanye West’s doctor has been released. Dr. Michael Farzam, who is one of the rapper’s physicians, called authorities when his client began acting erratically after abruptly canceling his Saint Pablo tour.

“Yeah I’m actually one of his doctors, I’m just calling from my cell phone,” Farzam can be heard saying in the recording, according to Entertainment Tonight. “A request if we can have some police back up ’cause I don’t think the paramedics, you know.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“If you can bring both, yes,” Farzam continued. “I think he’s definitely going to need to be hospitalized, so I wouldn’t just do the police by itself, I think he needs to…”

Parts of the recording have been redacted by authorities.

The dispatcher asks about the performer’s condition and advises them to keep weapons away from him.

“No, no other weapons, no,” Farzam responded, “He’s here with us, we’ll keep an eye on him.”

West was taken to the hospital where he remained for nine days. He has since returned home.

“If anything changes, if he does become physically combative between now and when the police and/or paramedics get there, call us back immediately at 911,” the dispatcher told him.