Mom Shows off Her Excess Skin After Losing 130 Pounds in Viral Pool Photo

The excess skin is real, but that’s what you get when you’ve lost 130lbs. Anyways, this post isn’t about my skin, it’s about the fact that my husband can pick me up! Hot damn. ❤️ EDIT; the kid in the back is NOT drowning, he was mid coming up. He is alive and well. 👍🏻😊 A post shared by J O R D A A N S P A R K|💋☠️ (@jordaan_spark_) on Apr 28, 2017 at 5:52pm PDT

After losing over 130 pounds, Texas mom Jordaan Kirkham is uber proud of her weight loss sucess — as she should be.

Last month, Kirkham shared a photo to Instagram when her husband realized he could pick her up, partly to celebrate her weight loss and partly to open a conversation about the loose skin that comes with dramatic weight loss. Her loose skin was clearly visible in the photo, and it quickly resonated with her followers, garnering over 48K likes.

“The excess skin is real, but that’s what you get when you’ve lost 130lbs,” she wrote in the caption. “Anyways, this post isn’t about my skin, it’s about the fact that my husband can pick me up! Hot damn.”

Kirkham says she’d been overweight her entire life, but struggled with her health when she became pregnant in 2013. After two years of giving into cravings, she weighed 310 pounds.

She says she knew it was time to make a change when she saw a photo of herself taking up two couch cushions.

“The one that got me was I was sitting on a full sized couch and I was taking up two cushions! I cried,” Kirkham told a local news station KVUE. “I knew I had to change for myself, but my main motivation was our son. I wanted to be able to play with him, do activities with him and be in his life as long as possible.”

Guess what?! If you lose over 130lbs more than likely you’re going to have loose skin. AND that is OK! I would much rather carry around a a couple extra pounds of skin vs. hundreds of pounds of fat! For every rude person who wants to say something, you can donate money for my excess skin removal surgery so that I can be what you think is beautiful. 🙄🖕🏻 anyways, here is some #motivationmonday for y’all. ❤️ thanks for all the love. ✌🏻 A post shared by J O R D A A N S P A R K|💋☠️ (@jordaan_spark_) on May 1, 2017 at 11:43am PDT

So, in January of 2015, she started to change her eating habits. She says she eats the same foods every day: egg for breakfast, chicken or tuna for lunch and a chicken breast and salad for dinner. She also did easy workouts from Pinterest, eventually losing over 130 pounds and reaching her current weight of 173.

While she still wants to lose a little more weight before getting rid of her excess skin, Kirkham set up a GoFundMe page to help finance a skin removal surgery.

“I would love to have the excess skin removed one day, but for now, I’m so very proud of myself for coming this far in my journey,” she told KVUE.

