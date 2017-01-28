Jessa (Duggar) Seewald Shows off 39-Week Baby Bump

👈🏽first – second 👉🏽 #39weeks #BabySeewald2 A photo posted by Jessa Seewald (@jessaseewald) on Jan 27, 2017 at 1:16pm PST

Jessa (Duggar) Seewald is getting anxious for baby number 2.

The mom shared a photo of her growing baby bump at 39 weeks in anticipation for her new little bundle of joy.

“First — second #39weeks #BabySeewald2,” the caption said.

Jessa and her husband Ben welcomed their first child Spurgeon Elliot back in November 2015 and told PEOPLE they were now expecting another one.

“We are overjoyed to announce that Spurgeon has a new title in life as ‘big brother!’” the couple told the magazine. “We are so thankful that God is adding to our family.”

The Counting On star has been good at sharing her progress with fans including bumps at 25 and 31 weeks.

While the sex and baby name is still under wraps, the couple advises it is “on their to-do list.”

“We really have no ideas for names at this point,” Ben said on the show. “So, maybe we will have to get some suggestions at some point.”

Counting On air Mondays on TLC at 9 p.m.

👈🏽first – second 👉🏽 #36weeks #BabySeewald2 A photo posted by Jessa Seewald (@jessaseewald) on Jan 8, 2017 at 11:16am PST

