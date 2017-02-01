The Wildly Effective Workout That Sculpts Jennifer Lopez’s Lower Body

(Photo: Getty / John Parra)

To put it mildly, Jennifer Lopez just keeps getting better with age. The musician, actress and mom of two works with celebrity trainer, Tracy Anderson, on creative, functional and total-body toning routines to keep her figure tight and lean while keeping curves in all the right places.

Anderson has revolutionized modern fitess and works diligently on creating balance where there is imbalance in her clients’ bodies. Anderson shared one of her custom-designed full-body workouts for J-Lo, saying it packs an extra punch for the glutes, and we’re all over it.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Great night at #allihave in #vegas!!! #planethollywood #AXIS #greatpic by one of my beautiful fans #JLOVERS A photo posted by (@jlo) on Jun 4, 2016 at 3:06am PDT

How it works: Anderson says to repeat each move for 30 reps, then switch sides and go for 30 more. If you really want J-Lo results, ankle weights will add a challenge (1½ or 2 pounds will work, but Lopez uses 5-pounders!). Ready to sweat? Get after it.

1. Flexed Knee Pull and Arabesque

Start on all fours, then bring one knee in toward your chest. Flex it, then reach your leg all the way up and back. Return to starting position, then repeat.

For you @tiffaney_ann 💙 A video posted by Tracy Anderson (@tracyandersonmethod) on Nov 27, 2016 at 8:39am PST

2. Lunge Arabesque

Step one foot out to a kneeling side lunge. Lower yourself down onto your forearms, then extend that same leg back and up. Return to the side lunge position and repeat.

Thank you @evanleebreed for cuing me for the Miami Crash Course and staying to cue me for this weeks #tarealtime Beginner Class and Master Class. I adore you and your cute beach bum! ❤️🌊 (TA trivia Evan has been working with me for 8 years strong #realdeal) A video posted by Tracy Anderson (@tracyandersonmethod) on Nov 22, 2016 at 10:24am PST

3. Coupé Pushup to Attitude

Lie down, then bend one leg, crossing it over the back of your other knee. Push yourself up and back, lifting that leg up. Return to starting position, then repeat.

A good reason to watch the breakdowns on streaming is because you can see that sometimes the form has to even evolve in a move for me. By the left side of this move I found the spot I was after. You need that level of awareness so that with each rep and each day your mastery evolves and there are your results! 😍 A video posted by Tracy Anderson (@tracyandersonmethod) on Dec 6, 2016 at 6:46am PST

4. Lifting Side Kick

Sit on one hip, propping yourself up on your forearm. Lift your hips until you’re balancing on one shin with the other leg lifted up. Return to starting position and repeat.

5. Shoulder Balance with Leg Pull

Start on all fours with one arm under your chest as you lower yourself down until your head and shoulders hit the mat. Extend your leg out to the side until your toes touch the floor. Lift that leg up and point your foot. Return to starting position and repeat.

Related:

The 15-Minute Workout Behind Kerry Washington’s Incredible Figure

Could You Survive Rachel McAdams’ Circuit Workout?

Jen Selter (the World’s Most Famous Butt) Shares Go-To Moves for a Hot Booty