‘Playboy’ Models Recreate Iconic Sexy Covers Decades Later and They’re Mesmerizing

Candace Collins Jordan When eight-time cover girl Jordan, 60, was contacted about the re-shoot opportunity, she recalls the surprising email she received. It read in part, "We wanted to celebrate the rich and seductive history by looking back at some of our most iconic covers and cover models, and we decided it might be time to revisit them." Her reaction? "Well, you could've knocked me over with a bunny tail!" she wrote on Chicago Now. "I was thrilled and then terrified and then determined - determined to make this shoot something I would be proud of and also, in a way, let the world know that women of a certain age still have a lot of fight and spirit left in them long after their '20s disappear." Mission, accomplished! (Photo: Playboy / Ben Miller & Ryan Lowry)

Charlotte Kemp This 56-year-old earned the title of December Playmate in 1982, and when she posed for her first shoot, she recalls that she'd never done any nude modeling and admits she was a virgin! (No, being a Playmate isn't all about sex, drugs and Hef.) Most notably, though, is Kemp's use of her platform to improve the lives of others. She founded The Playboy Running Team and organized 'Playmates with a Purpose,' a group of 10 models who ran marathons to raise money for various non-profit groups. (Photo: Playboy / Ben Miller & Ryan Lowry)

Lisa Matthews The 1991 Playmate of the Year, 47, told Playboy about the awkward encounters she had once her shoots were published. "Once [the centerfold] came out, I remember I'd be traveling and people would come up to me," she said. The strangers knew her name and would mention they saw her in a 'national magazine'. "I'd sit there and say, 'Oh, which one?'… If you have enough guts to come up and say something, then you've got to be able to say Playboy." Consider that Matthews' contribution to destigmatizing women's modeling in the name of art and beauty. (Photo: Playboy / Ben Miller & Ryan Lowry)

Reneé Tenison As the first African-American Playmate of the Year, Tenison, 48, remembers controversy surrounding her success, claiming she was being objectified with a nude shoot. "But I said [to them], 'Well, if you're pro-choice, shouldn't I have the right to choose what I want to do?'" she told Playboy. "I see it as art. Not everybody sees it that way, but that's how I see it." The model posed for the magazine for over a decade, even posing with her identical twin Rosie in August 2002. (Photo: Playboy / Ben Miller & Ryan Lowry)

Kimberley Conrad Hefner Nope, the name isn't a coincidence. Kimberley, 54, was married to Hugh Hefner from 1989 to 2010. Her 1988 cover reads "The New Woman In Hef's Life" and though she isn't his 'woman' any longer, she's actually the reason this re-shoot came to fruition. Her son, current Playboy chief creative officer Cooper Hefner, said he casually pitched the idea to his mom on Mother's Day. "A pretty unconventional Mother's Day gift, but she said yes," Cooper said on Instagram. (Photo: Playboy / Ben Miller & Ryan Lowry)