Huggies Debuts Special Preemie Diaper for Babies Under Two Pounds

(Photo: Huggies)

One of the leading diaper brands in the U.S. recently launched a new line of products specifically made for babies who weigh less than two pounds.

Making their debut this past February, Huggies Little Snugglers Nano Preemie Diapers are specially designed to protect a baby’s delicate skin.

Since learning to diaper an infant can be hard for new parents and those with premature babies, Huggies’ new innovative extra-tiny diapers are designed to keep preemies warm and safe without the awkward diaper shape.

The National Institutes of Health suggests babies born at normal birth weight are about 5.5 pounds to 8.8 pounds, which means standard diapers are not snug enough to protect from leakage and sufficiently protect a smaller newborn’s skin.

Huggies paired with nine neonatal intensive care units (NICU) centers as part of its “No Baby Unhugged” campaign to better address the needs of these infants. According to their campaign press release, fewer than 1.4 percent of babies born each year fit the targeted category, with NICUs lacking a solid diaper solution designed for this fragile population.

While diapers for premature babies from Huggies and Pampers have been on the market for years, even those were too large for some infants. Nonetheless, the new Huggies line is designed to promote optimal growth and development — a product that reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to deliver innovative solutions for the NICU.

“Knowing every second counts for these babies, [our research] team acted quickly to bring Huggies Little Snugglers Nano Preemie Diapers from concept to launch in hospitals in just six months,”said Eleonora Daireaux, Vice President of Huggies North America.

Dr. Anjanette Lee, an infant development specialist at Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital in Houston, Texas, adds that good-fitting diapers are an essential aspect to a healthy growth and development for the smallest of patients.

“In our experience, we found Huggies Little Snugglers Nano Preemie Diapers conformed to the baby’s bottom without gapping or limiting leg movement. The thinner fasteners and less material at the waist provided a good fit for baby while still protecting their fragile skin,” she said.

In an interview with CNN, Dr. Valencia Walker, medical director of the neonatal intensive care unit at UCLA Medical Center in California says that babies in the NICU are already at increased risk for infection, and any type of skin breakdown will contribute to increasing their risk for infection.

“People often forget that even though these babies are born early, they’re still babies, and they’re still active,” Walker said. “We have to consider all of those things while we are trying to do things to help them stay alive. We have to do things to help them be babies and to help them develop appropriately.”

(Photo: Huggies)

