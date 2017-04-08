High School Student Makes Everyone’s Day a Little Brighter in the Most Beautiful Way

A teenager has transformed the girl’s bathroom at her public high school to help classmates reflect on what’s really most important.

Instead of looking at their reflections in mirrors, California high school student, Sabrina Astle whose Instagram motto is to “compliment the world!” posted colorful affirmations assuring female students they’re “beautiful,” “loved” and “valuable.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Laguna Hills High School senior told ABC News she wanted to find a way to make a difference and inspire students to do the same through their school’s Kindness Club.

With every day and week following a theme outlining a specific message, Astle decided during one of their ‘What If’ days to hone in on the precise question asked to students being that of, “What if we showed more love?”

MORE: How Positive Affirmations Work For You

“I felt that this would be a good time to hang the signs,” she said. “I put the signs in the bathroom the night before so students would see them throughout the next day.”

The school’s activities director, Chelsea Maxwell told ABC News that Astle made it her goal for the semester to spread an abundance of positivity around campus and so far, the reaction has been incredibly positive with the 17-year-old sharing, it made the day of several students.



“I didn’t think I was doing anything that would impact anyone,” she said. “I thought it may brighten their day or lift their confidence before their next class, but I didn’t think it would make this large of an impact.”

Girl Scout leader and mother of two, Shannen McKinney Lob, 39, shared images on Facebook in the popular group, Pantsuit Nation after she stumbled upon the signs during a visit for an event. She noted how “amazed and over joyed” she was looking at them.

Astle says that the signs have helped people remember that everyone is beautiful and important — moreover, good enough and deserving of equal treatment.

When asked why she went ahead with such an elaborate project, the teenager said, “I did this because I am passionate about the fact that everyone is important and everyone needs to be cared for.”

Related:

New High School Principal Resigns After Student Journalists Investigated Her Background

Alabama High School Denies Student’s Request to Bring His Grandma to Prom

Florida High School Receives Backlash Over ‘Good Girl’ Prom Dress Poster