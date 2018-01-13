10 Delicious High-Protein, Low-Carb Recipes

Putting a nutritious meal on the table every night can be exhausting. Aside from the actual cooking and cleaning, the thought of finding a healthy recipe that the entire family will enjoy can be daunting. Here are 10 delicious high-protein, low-carb meals that are perfect for meeting your weight loss goals!

Greek Chicken Salad Lettuce Wraps

Prep time: 25 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Yield: 5 servings

Serving size: 2 lettuce wraps

Ingredients

1½ pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts (makes about 3½ to 4 cups shredded chicken)

½ cup plain, nonfat Greek yogurt

¼ cup light sour cream

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 tablespoon fresh dill, chopped small

salt, to taste

black pepper, to taste

1 red bell pepper, diced

¼ cup diced red onion

¼ cup slivered almonds

¼ cup sliced kalamata olives (1.25 oz, 9-10 olives)

½ cup reduced-fat Feta cheese

10 Bibb lettuce leaves

Instructions

Place the chicken in a pot large enough to hold them all, and fill the pot with enough water (or chicken stock) to cover the chicken by about 1-2 inches. Add 2 dried bay leaves, fresh parsley stems, and whole peppercorns to flavor the cooking liquid if desired, then bring to a boil over high heat. When the water comes to a boil, cover the pot with a lid and reduce the heat to low. Simmer the chicken for 10-15 minutes, or until the internal temperature of the thickest part of the breast reads 165º F. Using tongs, remove the chicken and reserve on a plate. When it is cool enough to touch, shred or dice it and set aside. Meanwhile, in a medium mixing bowl stir together the yogurt, sour cream, lemon juice, dill, salt, and pepper. Add the rest of the ingredients and the set aside chicken and toss gently to combine. Spoon ½ cup of chicken salad into each bibb lettuce leaf, and each person is served 2.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (2 lettuce wraps)

Calories: 233

Calories from fat: 90

Fat: 10g

Saturated Fat: 3g

Cholesterol: 78mg

Sodium: 460mg

Carbohydrates: 5g

Fiber: 1g

Sugar: 3g

Protein: 29g

SmartPoints: 5

Cauliflower ‘Hash Brown’ Egg Cups

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 25-28 minutes

Yield: 6 servings

Serving size: 2 egg cups

Ingredients

1 head cauliflower (1 lb 5 oz)

½ cup reduced-fat shredded cheddar cheese

2 tablespoons grated onion

2 tablespoons parsley, minced

13 eggs

1 teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 400°F and generously coat a 12-count muffin tin with nonstick cooking spray, and set aside. Remove the outer leaves and tough part of the stem from the cauliflower. Break up the head into smaller pieces, and pulse in a food processor for 1 to 2 minutes, or until the cauliflower resembles rice. Do this in 2 batches to not overcrowd the food processor bowl. Transfer the cauliflower rice to a large mixing bowl and add the cheese, grated onion, parsley, 1 egg, garlic powder, salt, and pepper. Use a rubber spatula to mix it all together, until the cauliflower sticks together like a dough. Scoop a slightly heaping ¼ cup of the cauliflower mixture into each muffin tin, and use a spoon to press it up against the walls, making a cup. Bake for 15 minutes, then remove from the oven and crack 1 egg into each cooked cauliflower cup, being careful to not let them spill over. Carefully place the muffin tin back into the oven, and bake for an additional 10-12 minutes, depending on how hard cooked you want the egg. Remove from the oven and let rest on a cooling rack for 5 minutes before gently sliding out the cups with a butter knife or a small straight spatula.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (2 egg cups)

Calories: 188

Calories from fat: 96

Fat: 11g

Saturated Fat: 3g

Cholesterol: 386mg

Sodium: 426mg

Carbohydrates: 6g

Fiber: 2g

Sugar: 2g

Protein: 18g

SmartPoints: 5

Low-Carb Pork ‘Fried Rice’

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Yield: 6 servings

Serving size: 1⅓ cup

Ingredients

1 pound pork tenderloin

3 tablespoons less-sodium soy sauce, divided

1 head cauliflower (1 lb 5 oz after cored and chopped)

1 tablespoon + 2 teaspoons vegetable oil, divided

1 tablespoon fresh ginger, peeled and minced

1 tablespoon minced garlic

3 green onions, thinly sliced (¼ cup)

1 cup broccoli florets, chopped small

12-ounce bag frozen peas and carrots, thawed

2 eggs

1 tablespoon rice vinegar

1 teaspoon sriracha hot sauce (optional)

Salt, to taste

Black pepper, to taste

Instructions

Prepare the pork to marinate by trimming off all of the fat and silver skin. Medium dice the pork into ½-inch pieces. Place the pork in a gallon size resealable bag with 2 tablespoons of the soy sauce. Seal the bag and marinate outside of the refrigerator for 15 minutes while preparing the cauliflower rice. (cold meat will stick worse to a pan, so being warmer than right outside of the refrigerator will help it to not stick to the pan). To prepare the cauliflower rice, pulse the florets in a food processor for 1 to 2 minutes, or until the cauliflower resembles rice. Do this in 2 batches to not overcrowd the food processor bowl. Heat a large skillet, or a wok over medium heat and add 1 teaspoon of oil. Add the riced cauliflower and season with salt and pepper, to taste. Cook for 4 to 5 minutes, or until the cauliflower becomes tender. (Optional: use toasted sesame oil to flavor the rice). Remove the cauliflower rice from the skillet and reserve in a bowl. Carefully wipe out the skillet with a paper towel, and return the skillet to the burner over medium-high heat. Add 2 teaspoons of oil to the skillet, swirl it around, and add the marinated pork and its marinade to the skillet. Push the meat around fast, cooking all sides for 4 to 5 minutes until all of the meat is fully cooked. Remove the pork and the pan liquids to a bowl, and reserve. Return the pan to the burner, still over medium-high heat. Add 1 teaspoon of oil to the skillet with the garlic, ginger, and green onions. Cook for 30 seconds to 1 minute, until they are fragrant. Add the broccoli and thawed peas and carrots, cooking for 2 minutes, until the broccoli is bright green and beginning to become tender. Add the reserved cauliflower rice, stir it together with the cooked vegetables. Make a well in the center and add 1 teaspoon of oil and the eggs. Let the eggs cook for 30 seconds, then break the yolks and scramble in the center of the skillet, until cooked. Reduce the heat to low, and stir together the cooked egg with the rest of the vegetables and cauliflower rice. Add the reserved pork and pan liquids to the skillet, with 1 additional tablespoon of soy sauce, the rice vinegar, and the optional sriracha hot sauce if desired. Stir together and season with salt, and pepper to taste.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1⅓ cup)

Calories: 209

Calories from fat: 64

Fat: 7g

Saturated Fat: 1g

Cholesterol: 107mg

Sodium: 401mg

Carbohydrates: 14g

Fiber: 4g

Sugar: 5g

Protein: 22g

SmartPoints: 5

Lemon and Dill Poached Salmon with Asparagus

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 15-18 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: 1 fillet and ¼ of the asparagus

Ingredients

Four (6-ounce) salmon fillets, (skin on or off)

1 lemon

¼ cup fresh dill, minced

1 pound asparagus, woody ends trimmed

2 tablespoons nonfat plain Greek yogurt

2 tablespoons light sour cream

1 teaspoon fresh dill, minced

1 teaspoon lemon zest

1 tablespoon lemon juice

Salt, to taste

Black pepper, to taste

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 400° F and line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat. Place the salmon on the baking sheet and season all the fillets with salt and pepper, to taste. Zest the lemon, reserve it, and cut 4 slices off of one end of the lemon. Reserve 1 tablespoon of dill, then spread the rest of it over the tops of each fillet, and place a lemon slice on each. Pour enough water on the bottom of the sheet tray to cover the salmon about ½ of a centimeter. Lay the asparagus around the salmon fillets and season it with salt and pepper. Squeeze the remaining half of lemon over the salmon and asparagus and sprinkle about ½ tablespoon of the zest over it all. (Keep the lemon). Bake for 15-18 minutes. The water will gently poach the salmon in the oven, ensuring that the fish doesn’t dry out while cooking. While the salmon is cooking, make the creamy dill sauce: In a small mixing bowl, combine all of the sauce ingredients together and serve with the finished salmon and asparagus. (Use the remaining lemon half that was already squeezed). If the salmon is skin-on, gently insert a fish turner or straight spatula between the skin and the flesh, and easy slide the flesh away from the skin. The skin will stay on the sheet tray.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 fillet and ¼ of the asparagus)

Calories: 261

Calories from fat: 80

Fat: 9g

Saturated Fat: 2g

Cholesterol: 84mg

Sodium: 139mg

Carbohydrates: 6g

Fiber: 3g

Sugar: 3g

Protein: 39g

SmartPoints: 4

Frozen Yogurt Cups

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 2 hours of freezer time

Yield: 12 servings

Serving size: 2 yogurt cups

Ingredients

1½ cups vanilla Greek yogurt

1 tablespoon organic honey

⅓ cup reduced-sugar cranberries

¼ cup sliced almonds

1½ tablespoons mini chocolate chips

Instructions

Line a 24-count mini muffin tin with paper liners. In a small mixing bowl, stir together the yogurt and honey. Spoon 1 tablespoon of yogurt into each mini muffin liner and evenly distribute the cranberries (3 to 4 on each cup), almonds (2 to 3 on each cup) , and chocolate chips (3 to 4 on each cup) on the tops. Freeze for 2 hours, or until frozen. Pop the frozen cups out of the muffin tin with a butter knife or a small straight spatula, and store in a freezer container.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (2 yogurt cups)

Calories: 63

Calories from fat: 16

Fat: 2g

Saturated Fat: 0g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Sodium: 13mg

Carbohydrates: 9g

Fiber: 1g

Sugar: 7g

Protein: 3g

SmartPoints: 2

Skillet Baked Eggs with Tomatoes and Chickpeas

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 20-25 minutes

Yield: 8 servings

Serving size: 1/8th of recipe

Ingredients

1 teaspoon extra virgin olive oil

1 onion, diced

1 tablespoon minced garlic

28-ounce can no salt added crushed tomatoes

15-ounce can chickpeas, drained and rinsed

4-ounce can green chiles, drained

2 teaspoons paprika

2 teaspoons cumin

Salt, to taste

Black pepper, to taste

2 cups baby spinach

8 whole eggs

¼ cup reduced-fat crumbled feta cheese

2 tablespoons fresh cilantro, chopped

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 400° F. Heat a 12-inch cast iron skillet (or large oven proof skillet) over medium heat and add the oil, onions, and garlic. Cook for 6-8 minutes, or until the onions soften. Drain the tomatoes, but reserve the juice. Mash the whole tomatoes with a fork, and add them to the skillet with their juice. Add the chickpeas, chiles, paprika, cumin, and salt and pepper, to taste. Reduce the heat to low, and simmer for 10-15 minutes to let the flavors meld. Add the spinach and stir it around to immerse in the tomato sauce. Crack the eggs on top and sprinkle the feta over the surface. Bake for 18-20 minutes, or until the eggs are set. If you prefer a runnier yolk, cook for less time. If you prefer a firm yolk, cook for longer until the yolks are set. You could pierce the yolks with the tip of a knife after 5-7 minutes when they begin the set to ensure they are cooked through. Sprinkle fresh cilantro over the top, and serve with an optional whole grain toast to dunk.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1/8th of recipe)

Calories: 162

Calories from fat: 47

Fat: 5g

Saturated Fat: 1g

Cholesterol: 133mg

Sodium: 274mg

Carbohydrates: 19g

Fiber: 5g

Sugar: 6g

Protein: 9g

SmartPoints: 5

Cheesy High Protein Cauliflower ‘Popcorn’

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 20-25 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: about 1 cup

Ingredients

1 head cauliflower, cut into bit sized pieces (1lb 3 oz before cooked)/10.60 oz after cooked

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons nutritional yeast

½ teaspoon fresh oregano, chopped

½ teaspoon fresh thyme, chopped

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

¼ teaspoon onion powder

⅛ teaspoon salt



Instructions

Preheat the oven to 400°F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat. Combine all of the ingredients in a large bowl and toss with tongs to evenly coat. Spread the cauliflower out in an even layer on the prepared baking sheet and roast for 20 minutes, or until slightly browned and soft. Serve warm as a side with dinner, or as a snack to replace corn popcorn.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (about 1 cup)

Calories: 105

Calories from fat: 64

Fat: 7g

Saturated Fat: 1g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Sodium: 113mg

Carbohydrates: 8g

Fiber: 3g

Sugar: 3g

Protein: 4g

SmartPoints: 2

Italian Stuffed Chicken

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 12-15 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: 1 chicken breast

Ingredients:

Four (6-ounce) boneless, skinless chicken breasts

Salt, to taste

Black pepper, to taste

1 Roma tomato, thinly sliced (4 oz)

1 cup baby spinach (1 oz)

4 tablespoons reduced-fat mozzarella shredded cheese

4 tablespoons shredded Parmesan cheese

8 wooden toothpicks

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350°F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat, and set aside. Season both sides of the chicken breasts with salt and pepper, to taste. Heat a grill pan, or an indoor grill over medium-high heat. Coat it with nonstick cooking spray, and grill them on each side, just long enough to get grill marks, about 30 seconds to 1 minute on each side. Take the chicken off the grill and let them rest for a few minutes on a cutting board, until cook enough to touch. Only the outside of the chicken will be cooked, the inside will still be raw. Butterfly each chicken breast, by slicing them lengthwise without cutting all the way through, and open them like a book. Season the inside with salt and pepper, to taste. Fill each breast evenly with the spinach, tomatoes, and cheese. Close the butterflied breasts, and use 2 toothpicks to keep them closed with baking. Transfer the breasts to the prepared baking sheet and bake for 10-12 minutes, or until done. Let them rest for 5 minutes, then remove the toothpicks, and serve.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 chicken breast)

Calories: 221

Calories from fat: 58

Fat: 7g

Saturated Fat: 3g

Cholesterol: 109mg

Sodium: 412mg

Carbohydrates: 2g

Fiber: 0g

Sugar: 1g

Protein: 40g

SmartPoints: 4

Turkey Pesto Melts

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: Less than 5 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: 1 melt

Ingredients

6 slices whole grain bread

1 pound low-sodium deli turkey, thinly sliced

6 slices reduced-fat Swiss cheese

1 large tomato, thinly sliced into 12 slices

2 cups basil leaves (2 loose handfuls)

1 cup baby spinach (1 loose handful)

6 garlic cloves, peeled

¼ cup almonds

¼ cup nutritional yeast

½ teaspoon salt

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil



Instructions

Make the pesto first then set aside. Add all of the ingredients to the food process, except the olive oil. Pulse a few times to get the leaves chopped up, and scrape down the sides of the food processor with a rubber spatula. Next, process on low while slowly streaming in the olive oil, and processing until fairly smooth and spreadable. Position an oven rack near the top of the oven and preheat the broiler. Lay 6 slices of bread on a baking sheet (without foil, parchment, or a silicone baking mat), and place it under the broiler to toast it, for about 1 minute on each side depending on your broiler temperature. You want to toast the bread slightly on both sides. Take them out and spread about 2 tablespoons of the pesto on the toasted bread. Next layer 2 tomato slices, 2-3 slices of turkey, and 1 slice of cheese. Place bake under the broiler for 2-3 minutes (depending on your broiler temperature), or until the cheese is fully melted, giving the turkey and tomatoes time to heat up.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 melt)

Calories: 366

Calories from fat: 163

Fat: 17g

Saturated Fat: 4g

Cholesterol: 42mg

Sodium: 860mg

Carbohydrates: 21g

Fiber: 4g

Sugar: 3g

Protein: 31g

SmartPoints: 9

Slow Cooker Apple Pulled Pork

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 4 to 8 hours

Yield: 10 servings

Serving size: Heaping ¾ cup

Ingredients

1 (3-pound) pork tenderloin, trimmed of fat

¼ cup apple cider vinegar

1 cup 100% apple juice

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

½ teaspoon black pepper

2 teaspoons salt

1 tablespoon paprika

2 tablespoons brown sugar

Instructions

In a small mixing bowl, stir together the dry rub ingredients. Pat the pork dry with paper towels, and cut the loin into 3-4 large pieces. That will speed up cooking time and make the pork more manageable to shred. Pour the dry rub onto a baking sheet or large bowl, and coat the pork in it, making sure to cover all sides. Place the pork in the slow cooker and pour in the apple cider vinegar and apple juice. Cover and cook on low for 6-8 hours or on high for 4-6 hours, or until the pork is fork-tender. Using tongs, remove the cooked pork from the slow cooker onto a cutting board or baking sheet and shred with two forks. Place a fine mesh strainer over a large mixing bowl and pour the liquid out of the slow cooker; do not discard. Place the shredded pork back into the slow cooker with ¼ cup-½ cup of the reserved cooking liquid. Serve with an optional whole wheat bun and natural barbecue sauce, as desired.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: Heaping ¾ cup

Calories: 172

Calories from fat: 28

Fat: 3g

Saturated Fat: 1g

Cholesterol: 88mg

Sodium: 539mg

Carbohydrates: 6g

Fiber: 0g

Sugar: 5g

Protein: 29g

SmartPoints: 3

The nutrition content of recipes on PopCulture.com has been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.

