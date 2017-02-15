Here’s How Dakota Johnson Stays 50 Shades of Fit and Sexy

(Photo: Getty / Alberto E. Rodriguez, Getty)

Dakota Johnson stars alongside Jamie Dornan in the much-anticipated Fifty Shades Darker, the next installment in the Fifty Shades of Grey BDSM franchise that shocked the world. The film premiered on Valentine's Day, and from the look of the trailer, things are going to get wild.

MORE: Dakota Johnson's Womanista Approved Celebrity Picks

We're also going to assume that preparing for a sex scene (or 30, in this case) takes time, effort, stress—and lots and lots of cardio.

"Obviously, I want to look good naked [...] I totally understand now why people exercise, because it kind of f------ feels awesome," Johnson told Popsugar.

Johnson's on-set trainer Romana Braganza explained that though Johnson came to set fairly lean, the A-list actress wanted to tone up to look fit and sexy on screen.

"We did a lot of dance-type stretching to music," Braganza told People, "then we would do a circuit with some leg work. One of the things she really enjoyed doing was lying on the floor doing old-school Jane Fonda-type leg raises, and I included some leg weights to bring the intensity up. That was effective for her legs and glutes."

Braganza put Johnson through her 3-2-1 program, which intersperses three bursts of cardio with two circuits of strength training and one core (ab) segment.

For cardio, she'd jump rope or run on the treadmill on an incline. On occasion, she'd throw in a hot yoga or Pilates class.

Johnson told Access Hollywood that she wanted to get her endurance up to shoot the athletic sex scenes in Fifty Shades.

"I thought beforehand that I would get in shape because mostly like, it was kind of athletic shooting those scenes. You weirdly need endurance. But also, I wanted Ana's body to look like that of a fairly active college student."

"[Johnson and co-star Jamie Dornan] put in a lot of effort, and they ate really well as well," added Braganza. "That makes a difference in how you end up looking on camera."

For Johnson, eating well meant drinking lots of cold-pressed raw juice. Her favorite juice includes apple, ginger and lemon, or cucumber and orange. The high levels of vitamins and minerals keep her full and keep her sweet tooth at bay!

Are you going to see Fifty Shades Darker? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Related:

Watch: Dakota Johnson and Jimmy Fallon Do Mad Lib Theater Using Lines From Fifty Shades

Wardrobe Malfunction on Fifty Shades Red Carpet Makes for a Steamy Movie TrailerKarlie Kloss' Trick for Fighting Sugar Cravings Is the Coolest Thing You'll Read All Day

This Is What It's Like to Work Out With Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady

Anna Kendrick Has One Major Diet Pitfall We Can All Totally Relate To