Here Are 100 Quick Tips To Make Weight Loss Easier

Losing weight is a challenge. It requires a lot of hard work, dedication and perseverance — but we’re here to help! We’ve compiled a list of 100 tips to help you stay motivated to lose weight.

1. Decide to get healthy. If you want to lose weight, you need to commit. Just hitting the gym every once in a while isn’t going to do it. Make up your mind and make a commitment.

2. Join a ~cool~ gym. Find a gym or workout class that you look forward to going to. If you dread your workouts, you’ll probably give up on that goal quicker than you’d like to admit.

3. Practice the “2 more” rule. Add an extra 2 minutes on the treadmill before you break for a walk or do two more squats before you quit. Whenever you push yourself, you’ll have an awesome sense of accomplishment.

4. Lift weights. Strength training builds muscle and increases your resting metabolic rate (aka you’ll burn calories faster). P.S. It won’t make you bulky.

5. Cut sugar! We can help with that.

6. Don’t drink your calories. Skip soda, sugary juices and alcohol in favor of water. It’s better for you and has no calories.

7. Read the label. This can’t be stressed enough. It’s important to know exactly what (and how much) is going into your body — think too much salts, sugars and fat.

8. If you’re going out to eat, look at the menu online ahead of time so you can pick out a healthier choice, rather than splurging on an in-the-moment calorie bomb.

9. Prep endless amounts of fruits and veggies. Keep cut-up and ready-to-eat fruits and veggies in the fridge so you’ll be ready when hunger strikes.

10. Try to walk or ride your bike as often as possible.

11. Throw out unhealthy foods. It may seem wasteful, but it’s not worth the temptation.

12. Hire a personal trainer. A trainer is a great way to commit to your workout. They know how to help you best and you’ll never miss a workout when you’re paying for it!

13. Never go more than two days without exercise.

14. Inspire yourself with healthy foods, fitness tips and more on our Instagram!

15. Drink more water. Find out how much you ought to be drinking and why.

16. Find support. Losing weight with a partner or friend is much easier. You’ll want someone to talk to about your troubles and successes. Our 21-Day Shred program has an enormous, supportive and active community!

17. Say goodbye to fast food. We promise you’ll barely notice it’s gone.

18. Eat an apple! Instead of a vending machine pick-me-up, go for an apple. It’s full of fiber and is a natural appetite suppressant.

19. Cook with spices and herbs so you don’t need to add sauces.

20. Use food for nutrition, not reward or self-medication. Here are 11 non-food-related ways to reward yourself.

21. Eat breakfast. Duh! It’s so important to start your day off right. Fill breakfast with proteins and fiber-rich greens to keep you full and fueled. One great breakfast option is this Kiwi Banana Protein Smoothie. Try to eat within an hour of waking up to boost your metabolism.

22. Chew more. The more you chew, the more time your brain has to realize that it’s being fed. This will help you not to over-eat!

23. Eat snacks that will help you get a tight tummy.

24. Add lemon to your water! It flushes out toxins, balances pH, boosts your immune system and assists with weight loss. Learn more here.

25. Add extra cardio. After finishing your workout, add an extra 5 minutes of cardio. An accelerated heart rate will burn more fat.

26. Laugh! Did you know laughing is good for weight loss?

27. Don’t miss your favorite show or a workout with this Couch Potato Workout.

28. Don’t keep dinner on the table. When you sit down to eat, keep the second helpings across the kitchen (or better yet, put them away!) so you aren’t tempted to over-eat.

29. Incorporate more probiotics into your diet.

30. Choose meats that are grilled, baked, broiled, steamed or blackened instead of fried or breaded.

31. Try out kettlebells. A kettlebell routine is a great way to change up a routine and burn tons of calories.

32. When you make a sandwich, skip the bread and make a wrap out of Swiss chard or lettuce.

33. Get cute workout clothes. It may sound silly, but when you look good, you feel good. (And you’re motivated to his the gym!) Treat yourself to some new fashionable and functional fitness ensembles so you can sweat in style.

34. Schedule your workouts like you would appointments. You wouldn’t skip a meeting or doctor’s appointment, so don’t skip a workout!

35. Add sprinting intervals to target your belly fat.

36. Cook more at home. Eating out is a huge calorie trap. By cooking at home, you can use skinny swaps, control your portions and know exactly what’s going into your meal.

37. Pack your lunch. Eating out is asking for a high-calorie meal.

38. Swap out greasy potato chips for our tasty Skinny Baked Sweet Potato Chips.

39. Work out in the mornings. Starting your day with a workout is a better way to guarantee it’ll actually happen. If you save it for the end of the day, you may get too tired or have something else come up.

40. Make your morning bagels skinny.

41. View each day as a clean slate. Ate a little too much yesterday? Today is a new day to be healthy!

42. Take the stairs. A typical tip, but everything counts! Go to the bathroom on another floor; skip the elevator and burn a few extra calories.

43. Get enough sleep! Read more about sleep and why it’s so important for a healthy weight.

44. Chew gum to keep yourself from snacking.

45. Snack on foods with high water content (like melons, bell peppers or celery) to make you fuller faster.

46. Try to eat five servings of fruit and vegetables every day.

47. Double your healthy dinner recipes. Make extra healthy dinners to guarantee a healthy leftover lunch the next day.

48. Get more veggies with a green smoothie that actually tastes good!

49. Same habits = same results. If you always do what you’ve always done, you’ll always get the same results. Don’t be afraid to try something new, from a new type of fitness class to a veggie you haven’t tried before!

50. Use salad plates instead of dinner plates when you sit down to eat.

51. Try some workouts while working at your desk!

52. Celebrate your accomplishments.Just don’t treat yourself with food when you do well; you aren’t a dog. Instead, buy a new workout top or water bottle. Here are 17 creative ways to reward yourself!

53. Craving sweets? Try one of these 34 skinny recipes.

54. If you’re going to a party, don’t go hungry. Whether it’s a cocktail party or game day Sunday, eat something healthy beforehand so you won’t gorge yourself on unhealthy appetizers.

55. Keep a food journal. Write down everything you’re eating so you can hold yourself accountable. If that isn’t enough, do it with a friend and send your lists to each other at the end of each day.

56. Get active at home. Just because you can’t make it to the gym doesn’t mean you have to skip a workout. Check out these free fitness videos.

57. Swap out carb-loaded noodles with zoodles and then try this Zoodle Pad Thai.

58. Park further away so you will walk more.

59. Find music that motivates you! Check out some of our playlists for inspiration.

60. Flavor your foods like soup, pasta and meat with herbs, garlic or onions instead of salt and butter.

61. If you NEED coffee, know what drinks to sip and what to skip.

62. Fidget. If you’re tapping your feet at work, you’re doing a little bit more to burn an extra calorie! Wiggle around in your seat to keep yourself moving.

63. Standing in line? Try doing some calf raises.

64. Use hummus on sandwiches instead of mayonnaise. Try out this tasty Green Goddess Hummus and spread it on a sandwich or dip your veggies in it.

65. Choose snacks that are full of fiber.

66. Plan out meals in advance. That eliminates chances to “cheat” during the week, and increases your success rate!

67. Stop halfway through your meal to drink some water and decide if you’re still hungry or not.

68. Keep calories in mind. The most basic way to lose weight is to burn more calories than you consume. Calories in, calories out.

69. Don’t sneak bites. If you eat off of friends’, hubby’s or the kids’ plates, then stop it. Plus, don’t eat the food your kids don’t finish after dinner!

70. Swap out a dessert for one of these smoothies.

71. Watch out for hidden sugars. Even if the label doesn’t say “sugar” there are A LOT of other words that mean the same thing. Click here to learn them.

72. Avoid processed foods. The fewer the ingredients and chemicals, the better. Don’t know an ingredient? Don’t eat it.

73. Plan your food. Spend one day a week planning, shopping and cooking. Meal prep is a great way to have healthy meals and snacks at the ready. Get tips on how to successfully meal plan.

74. Don’t bother with diet pills.

75. Curb your appetite with these healthy foods.

76. Do squats while you wait for the microwave.

77. Shop the perimeter of the grocery store. Fresh foods are usually on the perimeter of the store. Stay out of the aisles of processed foods so you can leave with a clean cart!

78. Eat your sauces, dressings and condiments on the side.

79. Ration your snacks. Don’t eat directly from the bag or box, even if it’s a healthy food. Pour your snacks into a bowl to prevent over-eating.

80. Consider eating small meals more frequently. That way, when you start to get hungry, your next meal is never far away.

81. Make a healthy ice cream like this 4-Ingredient Strawberry Banana Ice Cream.

82. Desk job? Find a way to move at work. Sit on a stability ball, walk around when you make phone calls, go to the restroom on another floor or take a lap around the building before you take your lunch break.

83. Try almond milk on your cereal.

84. Use fitness to hang with friends. Don’t catch up over dinner and drinks, do it over a Zumba class!

85. Skip sugary jam on your PB&J and use sliced strawberries instead.

86. Mix up your workout routine to avoid weight loss plateaus.

87. Find motivation in others’ success. Read some awesome success stories from other moms to inspire yourself.

88. Keep your weights in the living room. That way, when you sit down to watch TV, you can do some reps!

89. Make a list of your bad habits that you’re willing to give up. Then go through and replace them with new, healthy habits!

90. Set up reminders on your phone or computer to remind you to get up, walk around and stretch.

91. Move every day. That doesn’t mean you need to go to the gym seven days a week, but make sure you’re not living a sedentary lifestyle.

92. If you aren’t eating fresh and clean snacks, pick a pre-packaged snack that is still healthy for you.

93. Stop making excuses. We’ve heard them all. In the end, they won’t get you anywhere. You might be tired and you may have a headache, but in the end, an excuse won’t give you results.

94. Don’t bother with fads and gimmicks. The best way to be healthy is to eat right and exercise.

95. Don’t skip meals. Skipping a meal makes your body crave a high-calorie food instead of the healthy alternative.

96. Make one giant salad at the beginning of the week so you can grab some each day for lunch.

97. Don’t eat if you aren’t hungry. Eating is not a hobby!

98. Get a pedometer so you can see how much exercise you’re getting each day. Set up goals for yourself and get walking.

99. Use your slow cooker! It’s a great way to make healthy foods, like meats and veggies. They are especially great if you’re a busy person who doesn’t always have time to cook in the evening. Here are some of our favorite healthy slow cooker recipes.

100. Abs are made in the kitchen. Working out and then hitting the drive-thru isn’t going to cut it. If you want to lose weight, start with what you’re putting into your body.