Healthy Valentine’s Day Treats Safe for School

Schools are really cracking down on what foods students can bring to school now. Lunches need to be ultra nutritious or else! It’s good for your little ones, but a little tough on you. You want to make your kids happy and give them a little treat every once in a while, plus it’s difficult to make a healthy lunch every day. How can you make your child’s Valentine’s day festive and healthy?

(Photo: Popsugar)

To make your child’s Valentine’s day lunch special this year a few cookie cutters might help. For a simple but festive lunch, buy a cookie cutter in the shape of a heart and, if you want a bit of variety, a cookie cutter in the shape of a X and O. An easy Valentine day idea is to use the heart cookie cutter on your child’s sandwich. Now when they open their lunch box they’ll find a cute, heart-shaped turkey sandwich. Use the X and O cookie cutters on a few fruits or other foods like strawberries, kiwi, melons and even cheese.

The usual sandwich and fruit won’t always cut it, though. If you want to make this V-Day feel special for your little one and her classmates, make one of these tasty treats! Some may look unhealthy, but they’re actually low in calories and in most cases are filled with fruits or veggies!

Heart-Shaped Faux Brownies: These gluten-, egg- and dairy-free brownies are perfect for your kids! If their school allows nuts, it’s a perfect treat. It only needs raw almonds, dates, cacao powder, honey and a dusting of confectioner’s sugar! Use a heart-shaped cookie cutter to give it that festive Valentine’s day look. Find the recipe here!

(Photo: School Bites )

Chocolate Zucchini Mini Cupcakes: If you have issues getting your little one to eat green veggies, just hide them! A perfect test is this easy-to-make zucchini cupcake. It does call for almond meal, but if you don’t want to use nuts, you can just use more whole-wheat pastry. Want to check out this recipe? Click here!

(Photo: School Bites)

Beet-iful Cupcakes: You don’t need those yucky unnatural red dyes for this recipe. The beets give it an au naturel red for a perfect way to celebrate Valentine’s Day! It’s also nutritional and the beets make sure it’s packed with beta-carotene for those extra vitamins and minerals. Take a peek at this recipe!

(Photo: Kiwi Magazine)

Skinny Strawberry Chocolate Chip Muffins: This is a fruity treat that’s nearly fat-free and contains only 140 calories. You can serve this as a dessert or for breakfast. It’s made healthy by using applesauce instead of butter and oil! The muffin is stuffed with plenty of strawberries and has a nice, sweet chocolatey taste. Check out the recipe here!

(Photo: Sally’s Baking Addiction)

Strawberry Cool Whip Cookies: It takes only four ingredients to make these deliciously pink cookies. You and your little ones will easily get addicted to these treats. You don’t have to worry, though, because three cookies are only 187 calories! Click here to check out our recipe!

Healthy Strawberry Oat Squares: A gooey, crunchy snack that’s even better than Nutrigrain bars! It’s gluten-free and doesn’t even have any butter or oil. Want to make this recipe? Click here!

(Photo: Sally’s Baking Addiction)

Skinny Chocolate Cherry Muffins: This scrumptious muffin is just 110 calories, so no worries about putting it in your kid’s lunch box! It has unsweetened applesauce and Greek yogurt to lighten it up, but doesn’t even taste lightened-up! Give the kids a little extra treat for Valentine’s Day by topping it with chocolate chips. Find this recipe here!

(Photo: Sally’s Baking Addiction)

Chocolate Bars: It only needs three ingredients and takes about five minutes to make! Need to think of a quick and healthy treat for you little one the night before? Try out these chocolate bars! It’s even vegan and only calls for coconut oil, cocoa and Splenda. You can substitute agave for the Splenda. Take a peek at this recipe!

(Photo: Sally’s Baking Addiction)

Skinny Mini Red Velvet Cupcakes: Want to go a more classic route for Valentine’s day? Try these delicious red velvet cupcakes. It uses Greek yogurt instead of oil to keep the cupcakes moist and yummy. You’ll have no guilt with these cupcakes because three of these minis are only 150 calories! Find the recipe here!

What are some of your favorite healthy Valentine’s Day treats? Share your recipes with us in the comments below!