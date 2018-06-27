Take yourself back to your childhood with this nostalgic Peanut Butter and Jelly Protein Shake! Start your morning off right — this shake packs a serious protein punch with 21 grams per serving and only 210 calories.

Perfect for a quick breakfast when you’re on the go or a post-workout refueler that tastes like a treat.

Recipe: Peanut Butter and Jelly Protein Shake

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: None

Yield: 1 serving

Serving size: 1 shake

​

Ingredients

1 scoop vanilla protein powder

1 tablespoon natural peanut butter

1 tablespoon sugar-free strawberry preserves

¾ cup unsweetened almond milk

2 teaspoons stevia (or your favorite no- or zero-calorie sweetener)

1 cup ice

Instructions

Blend all of the ingredients together in a blender until smooth.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 shake)

Calories: 210

Calories from fat: 96

Fat: 11g

Saturated Fat: 2g

Cholesterol: 42mg

Sodium: 331mg

Carbohydrates: 9g

Fiber: 4g

Sugar: 2g

Protein: 21g

SmartPoints: 5

The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.