Take yourself back to your childhood with this nostalgic Peanut Butter and Jelly Protein Shake! Start your morning off right — this shake packs a serious protein punch with 21 grams per serving and only 210 calories.
Perfect for a quick breakfast when you’re on the go or a post-workout refueler that tastes like a treat.
Recipe: Peanut Butter and Jelly Protein Shake
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: None
Yield: 1 serving
Serving size: 1 shake
Ingredients
- 1 scoop vanilla protein powder
- 1 tablespoon natural peanut butter
- 1 tablespoon sugar-free strawberry preserves
- ¾ cup unsweetened almond milk
- 2 teaspoons stevia (or your favorite no- or zero-calorie sweetener)
- 1 cup ice
Instructions
- Blend all of the ingredients together in a blender until smooth.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1 shake)
Calories: 210
Calories from fat: 96
Fat: 11g
Saturated Fat: 2g
Cholesterol: 42mg
Sodium: 331mg
Carbohydrates: 9g
Fiber: 4g
Sugar: 2g
Protein: 21g
SmartPoints: 5
The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.