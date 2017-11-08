Get the Skinny – 6 Fats You Need to Eat

(Photo: iStock) Fats have a huge PR problem. For years, they got a bad rap with so many avoiding it in fear of unhealthy weight gain that would pave a path to health complications and chronic diseases like heart disease and stroke. Nevertheless, not all fats are equal—thank goodness! As it turns out, adding healthy saturated fats to your diet are a great thing. Not only can they help reduce high cholesterol, but they also contribute to a heart-healthy lifestyle. We share six of our favorite fatty foods to incorporate in your diet because fat is really where it's at!

1. Avocados Packed with monounsaturated fats that raise good cholesterol, avocados are packed with fiber, antioxidants, and nutrients that uphold eye and cardiovascular health. Though relatively high on the health fats chart, studies show those who eat avocados tend to weigh less and see a reduction in belly fat than those who don't.

2. Nuts While most nuts reduce the risk of heart disease and Type 2 diabetes, almonds and walnuts are favorites that help lower high cholesterol. As a plant-based source of protein high in fiber, nuts are high in magnesium (a mineral we don't get enough of in our diets) and vitamin E (protects against toxins).

3. Coconuts Coconuts help suppress appetites because they're extremely high in medium-chain fatty acids which are known to reduce stress on the endocrine system and boost metabolism. Rich in vitamins K, E and iron, coconuts have therapeutic effects on several brain disorders and heart health.

4. Cheese Considering nine out of 10 women fall short in calcium recommendations every day, cheese is known as an effective high-quality saturated fat. Packed with vitamins, minerals and nutrients, cheese is a complete protein containing 6.7 grams of muscle-building goodness, and is a powerful cancer-fighter and metabolism booster.

5. Fish There is nothing better than adding two portions of oily fish into your weekly diet. Not only rich in Omega-3 fatty acids and lean protein, but fish can prevent cardiovascular disease, reduce the risk of arthritis and inflammation, protects vision and improves memory.