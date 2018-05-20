Free Workout Plan: 7 Days of Strength

(Photo: Happily Grey)

Muscle building has always been a hot topic. How do you do it? What are the best methods? What areas should you target? Well, folks, before you worry about specifics, just start exercising! You aren’t going to have the toned and sexy body you want immediately. It takes work—months of it. Lucky for you, we’ve compiled a strength-training workout plan that is perfect for the beginner. Oh, and did we mention that it’s free? F-R-E-E. This starter plan will set you on your course towards a leaner body with toned, sexy limbs in no time.

DAY ONE

It’s important to start off strong. Don’t look at these exercises as a chore! Think of them more as an opportunity to get the body you want. You can’t get that body without work, and you’re really going to work hard today, because we want you to repeat the following exercises two times before you can hang up your sweaty towel.

Videos by PopCulture.com

1. 6 Pushups

Assume plank position, with your arms shoulder-width apart.

Lower your body until your chest nearly touches the floor.

​

2. 12 Tricep Dips

Sit on the floor with knees bent, feet placed hip-width distance on the floor, hands on the floor behind you with your fingers pointing toward your body. Lift your hips off the floor and straighten your arms.

Slowly bend at your elbows and lower your body to the floor. Pull your abdominal muscles tight and keep your elbows tucked into your body. Once you reach the bottom of the movement, slowly press off with your hands, and push yourself straight back up to the starting position. That is one rep.

​

3. 10 Squats

Begin with your feet hip-width apart with a heavy (10-20 pound) dumbbell in each hand.

Keeping your weight in your heels, sit down as if sitting in a chair, keeping your back as upright as possible. Pause, then return to standing by pushing through your heels and squeezing your glutes to straighten your legs. That is one rep.

DAY TWO

You have one day under your belt, and we’re so proud of you! Every day is going to get a little tougher, but remember to keep your end goal in sight. A healthy lifestyle doesn’t just happen overnight! You have to make these exercises part of your lifestyle. Are you ready? After you complete all three exercises, turn around and do these them one more time!

1. 12 Lunges

Grab a pair of dumbbells and hold them at your sides. Stand straight with your feet hip-width distance apart.

Brace your core and step back with your left leg and slowly lower your body until your front knee is bent at least 90-degrees. Your rear knee should nearly touch the floor. Press yourself back up and repeat for the recommended number of repetitions. Repeat steps with your right leg.

​

2. 20 Bicep Curls

Grab a pair of dumbbells and let them hang at arm’s length at the edge of your hips. Turn your arms so that your palms face forward.

Tuck your elbows into your sides and bend them, curling the dumbbells up to your shoulders. Make sure your elbows stay stationary and your upper arms do not move.

Slowly lower the weights back to your thighs. Your arms should be fully extended at the bottom. That is one rep.

​

3. 1-Minute Plank

Lie face down on floor resting on your forearms.

Push up off the floor, raising up onto toes and resting on the elbows. Keep your back flat, contracting your abdominal muscles while you hold your body in a straight line from head to heels. Don’t let your butt sag or stick up in the air.

DAY THREE

You won’t have to plank today, but that doesn’t mean this workout isn’t going to be tough. Grab the nearest free weight and start squatting! When you finish, repeat these exercises again! Push yourself until you’re really sweating!

1. 12 Squats

Begin with your feet hip-width apart with a heavy (10-20 pound) dumbbell in each hand.

Keeping your weight in your heels, sit down as if sitting in a chair, keeping your back as upright as possible. Pause, then return to standing by pushing through your heels and squeezing your glutes to straighten your legs. That is one rep.

​

2. 30 Arm Circles

Stand with your feet shoulder-width distance apart, a light weight in each hand. Extended your arms out to each side, parallel to the ground with your palms facing the ground.

Draw small, controlled circles in a clockwise motion with your weights for 30 seconds. After 30 seconds, switch to a counterclockwise motion for 30 seconds.Remember to keep your back straight and abs in tight. Do not arch your back. If you feel yourself compromising your form, drop to a lighter set of dumbbells.

​

3. 8 Pushups

Assume plank position, with your arms shoulder-width apart.

Lower your body until your chest nearly touches the floor.

DAY FOUR

You’re probably sore today. After all, you’ve just had three days of amazing workouts and your muscles are screaming at you! It’s important to keep pushing. By the end of the week, your muscles will be stronger, and you’ll be one step closer to your fitness goals.

1. 16 Lunges

Grab a pair of dumbbells and hold them at your sides. Stand straight with your feet hip-width distance apart.

Brace your core and step back with your left leg and slowly lower your body until your front knee is bent at least 90-degrees. Your rear knee should nearly touch the floor. Press yourself back up and repeat for the recommended number of repetitions. Repeat steps with your right leg.

​

2. 14 Tricep Dips

Sit on the floor with knees bent, feet placed hip-width distance on the floor, hands on the floor behind you with your fingers pointing toward your body. Lift your hips off the floor and straighten your arms.

Slowly bend at your elbows and lower your body to the floor. Pull your abdominal muscles tight and keep your elbows tucked into your body. Once you reach the bottom of the movement, slowly press off with your hands, and push yourself straight back up to the starting position. That is one rep.

​

3. 1-Minute Plank

Lie face down on floor resting on your forearms.

Push up off the floor, raising up onto toes and resting on the elbows. Keep your back flat, contracting your abdominal muscles while you hold your body in a straight line from head to heels. Don’t let your butt sag or stick up in the air.

DAY FIVE

You’re over halfway finished with this week’s challenge, but that doesn’t mean you can be lazy with today’s workout. You have pushups, squats and bicep curls ahead of you, and we want you to push hard. If you think you can do more reps, do it!

1. 10 Pushups

Assume plank position, with your arms shoulder-width apart.

Lower your body until your chest nearly touches the floor.

​

2. 12 Squats

Begin with your feet hip-width apart with a heavy (10-20 pound) dumbbell in each hand.

Keeping your weight in your heels, sit down as if sitting in a chair, keeping your back as upright as possible. Pause, then return to standing by pushing through your heels and squeezing your glutes to straighten your legs. That is one rep.

​

3. 20 Bicep Curls

Grab a pair of dumbbells and let them hang at arm’s length at the edge of your hips. Turn your arms so that your palms face forward.

Tuck your elbows into your sides and bend them, curling the dumbbells up to your shoulders. Make sure your elbows stay stationary and your upper arms do not move.

Slowly lower the weights back to your thighs. Your arms should be fully extended at the bottom. That is one rep.

DAY SIX

You’re almost there! After today, there will only be one day standing between you and the end of the challenge. Keep your momentum going by turning on some high-energy music and getting to work.

1. 40 Arm Circles

Stand with your feet shoulder-width distance apart, a light weight in each hand. Extended your arms out to each side, parallel to the ground with your palms facing the ground.

Draw small, controlled circles in a clockwise motion with your weights for 30 seconds. After 30 seconds, switch to a counterclockwise motion for 30 seconds. Remember to keep your back straight and abs in tight. Do not arch your back. If you feel yourself compromising your form, drop to a lighter set of dumbbells.

​

2. 18 Lunges

Grab a pair of dumbbells and hold them at your sides. Stand straight with your feet hip-width distance apart.

Brace your core and step back with your left leg and slowly lower your body until your front knee is bent at least 90-degrees. Your rear knee should nearly touch the floor. Press yourself back up and repeat for the recommended number of repetitions. Repeat steps with your right leg.

​

3. 1-Minute Plank

Lie face down on floor resting on your forearms.

Push up off the floor, raising up onto toes and resting on the elbows. Keep your back flat, contracting your abdominal muscles while you hold your body in a straight line from head to heels. Don’t let your butt sag or stick up in the air.

DAY SEVEN

You made it! You’ve almost reached the finish line, all you have to do is complete the following three exercises. (Twice, if you’re feeling up to it!)

1. 12 Pushups

Assume plank position, with your arms shoulder-width apart.

Lower your body until your chest nearly touches the floor.

​

2. 14 Squats

Begin with your feet hip-width apart with a heavy (10-20 pound) dumbbell in each hand.

Keeping your weight in your heels, sit down as if sitting in a chair, keeping your back as upright as possible. Pause, then return to standing by pushing through your heels and squeezing your glutes to straighten your legs. That is one rep.

​

3. 16 Tricep Dips

Sit on the floor with knees bent, feet placed hip-width distance on the floor, hands on the floor behind you with your fingers pointing toward your body. Lift your hips off the floor and straighten your arms.

Slowly bend at your elbows and lower your body to the floor. Pull your abdominal muscles tight and keep your elbows tucked into your body. Once you reach the bottom of the movement, slowly press off with your hands, and push yourself straight back up to the starting position. That is one rep.

Look back at your week. You just completed seven days of strength training, and you should be proud of yourself! However, your journey doesn’t stop here. This week was the first building block, and there are many more needed to reach your goals.

Love this strength plan? Try out 7-Day Cardio Plan!