‘Flip or Flop’ Star Tarek El Moussa Shares Revealing Photo of Cancer Battle

In a candid throwback post shared to his Instagram on Thursday, Flip or Flop star, Tarek El Moussa shared a photo from the time he was battling cancer, calling it the worst period of his life.

In the poignant and reflective Instagram post, Moussa shares how the period in which he was sick took an emotional and physical toll on him.

"I thought I would share this with everyone…to truly understand how absolutely sick I was…" he captioned an image of himself standing in a residential suburb. "Look at my eyes, I was a skeleton. This took a major toll on my physical and mental health… The last 3 years were the hardest of my life, I look back and still wonder how I survived," he wrote. "I never quit although I wanted to thousands of times all day every day."

Tarek explains that the image was taken while he was struggling with a back injury from "battling 2 cancers… I had a 60 pound weight swing from my illness."

However, the reality star and father of two signed off his inspiring message to fans with the saying, there a "light at the end of the tunnel."

Moussa shares that he is proud to say he didn't quit and is now in the best shape of his life.

"For everyone struggling right now from any situation.. remember.. keep your head up and don't quit!" he wrote.

