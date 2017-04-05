Fashion Brand Fashion Nova Slammed for Using Straight-Size Models on Plus-Size Collection

Fast-fashion brand Fashion Nova has come under fire for using straight-size models to display its plus-size collection, Yahoo Style reports.

The brand, which gained popularity on Instagram, was called out by curvy model Tabria Majors on Instagram, with Major writing, “@fashionnovacurve why do you use size 2 models to represent your plus size line? #questionsthatneedanswers.”

Majors was referencing the brand’s “Plus Size & Curve” category, which features thin models wearing fashions meant for plus-size women. Her post has since received over 14,000 likes, with many people agreeing with her sentiments.

Marie Denee, founder of the Curvy Fashionsta, explained that using straight-size models to sell plus-size clothes is nothing new for the fashion industry.

“Despite the fact that the average woman is a size 14/16 and there’s a demand for models who reflect what many women look like, companies often choose traditional models to sell plus-size clothing,” Denee said. It could be due to a disconnect between the plus-size consumer who may wear a size 14/16 and the plus-size modeling agencies, which classify size 8 models as “plus.”

“We want to see plus-size fashion on models who are size 16, 18, and 20, and beyond, and who have different body shapes,” she added. “Ultimately, women need to see models that look like them.”

Fashion Nova currently has over seven million Instagram followers and counts celebrities like Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Amber Rose as fans. It has also been celebrated for its inclusivity, with company CEO Richard Saghian telling Essence, “Fashion should never be limited to size.

“We saw a market that was being neglected, and we decided to act on it,” he added.

@fashionnovacurve why do you use size 2 models to represent your plus size line? 🤔 #questionsthatneedanswers A post shared by Tabria Majors (@tabriamajors) on Mar 27, 2017 at 8:41am PDT

