Everything You Need For An All-American Cookout [GIVEAWAY]

Planning the perfect cookout can be stressful, but that’s where we come in! Take a peek at some of our cookout suggestions below and watch your friends and family come back for seconds, thirds and fourths with these awesome recipes and tips. Oh, and about that giveaway… You’ll definitely want to enter this one, trust us.

1. Fruit & Yogurt Elbow Salad: This yummy side dish clocks in at 262 calories per serving, and is loaded with rich flavors like mint and honey. The salad incorporates Dreamfields elbow pasta (which promotes healthy digestion), as well as low-fat yogurt and sliced almonds. You can find the recipe here!

(Photo: Photo credit: Dreamfields Pasta)

2. Summer Squash With Angel Hair: This pasta dish is everything your taste buds have been dreaming of. Mixed into the high-fiber Dreamfields angel hair pasta is shredded summer squash, grated nutmeg and freshly sliced mint, a mixture so delicious your whole family will beg for more. Here’s the recipe, and here’s a coupon from Dreamfields to help you make this for dinner tonight.

(Photo: Photo credit: Dreamfields Pasta)

3. Deliciously Simple Cheeseburger: No cookout is complete without this summer staple, but what your family and friends don’t know is how healthy this meat patty actually is. Find the recipe here!

4. Skinny Bleu Cheese Stuffed Buffalo Burgers: This is one of our favorite hamburger variations ever, and it will soon be yours too! Get the recipe here.

5. Hawaiian Pork and Pineapple Kabobs: These kabobs are sure to be the stars of your summer barbecue. The pork and pineapple combo? Mwa! Find this yummy recipe here.

6. Skinny Gourmet Dogs: What barbecue is complete without these li’l guys? Our recipe is sure to deliver that wow factor you were hoping for. Looks like you CAN teach an old dog new tricks! Find the recipe here.

7. Skinny Margarita: This skinny adult beverage has only 106 calories versus the 500-plus calories in a classic margarita recipe. Here’s the recipe!

8. Ladder Toss: Obviously, entertainment is expected, but instead of playing cornhole for the tenth year in a row, surprise your guests with this ladder game instead.

9. Globe String Lights: Create the perfect summer ambiance with these darling globe-shaped string lights that you can hang between the trees!

10. Citronella Candles: These adorable bug-fighting candles from World Market are perfect for any summer grill-out. Make sure to take precautions against those nasty mosquitos and keep your guests comfortable.

Giveaway! Dreamfields Pasta is celebrating summer with Pastapalooza, a summer-long sweepstakes with new prizes every week and one ultimate grand prize. This week, you can enter to win a family prize pack of Dreamfields pasta, a fully stocked picnic basket and a $100 Visa gift card! That’s a total value of $200!

HOW TO ENTER:

Create a Pinterest board with all the key ingredients to a fabulous outdoor bash. (What would you serve? Where would it take place? How would you decorate?)

Visit the Pastapalooza contest page HERE to submit your board URL.

Limit one entry per day.

Click here to enter to win the perfect summer cookout giveaway!