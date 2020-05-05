Apple Cider Vinegar: Should You Believe the Hype?

Apple cider vinegar has a long history as a home remedy to treat anything from sore throats, yeast infections and even dull hair. Many people swear by apple cider vinegar, but what is it, exactly?

You will be happy to know that it is made primarily out of apple juice. Adding bacteria and yeast to the juice begins the fermentation process which, eventually, leads to the strong-smelling sour vinegar we know (and love!).

Videos by PopCulture.com

Popular claims about apple cider vinegar, other than it serving as a great salad dressing, revolve around health and beauty. Some of the most popular claims about the benefits of apple cider vinegar are that it:

Promotes weight loss

Stops hiccups

Relieves sunburns

Reduces blood sugar

Cleanses toxins from the body

Treats dandruff

Promotes a healthier immune system

Increases metabolism

Apple cider vinegar is rumored to have even more benefits than those listed above. Most of these claims are not backed by scientific research but rather just word of mouth. The use of apple cider vinegar as a health and beauty supplement can be beneficial to you, but results vary depending on the individual using it.

The few scientific studies that have been conducted on the benefits of apple cider vinegar, however, do have great results. A study published in the British Journal of Clinical Nutrition states that drinking 1 teaspoon of apple cider vinegar in the morning can naturally lower your cholesterol. Also, during the fermentation process, apple cider vinegar creates acetic acid which has been proven to increase your metabolism.

The most impressive finding, in our opinion, is that ingesting apple cider vinegar can reduce blood sugar levels for those with diabetes! According to Diabetes Care, taking two tablespoons of apple cider vinegar with water before your meal can decrease your blood sugar levels by 6%. Apple cider vinegar should play a leading role in every diabetic diet plan.

Apple cider vinegar has the potential to be a fantastic health and beauty supplement for you or your friends and family. Bear in mind that most of the scientific studies were conducted on animals, rather than humans, but most yielded great results. Apple cider vinegar is safe for human consumption, and does have a few scientifically-proven benefits.

Do you believe the hype?

Article by Stephanie Puchacz. Follow her here.