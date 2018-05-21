Cya, Cellulite! [VIDEO]

The best way to get rid of that pesky cellulite is to burn it up with strength training. Cellulite happens when fat cells push up against the skin through the connective tissue and cause the skin to pucker. So drain those fat cells and replace them with long lean muscle fibers. Fitness instructor Ashley leads you through a series of backside exercises that will really reshape and tone you from the inside out! You’ll need a kettlebell, a pair of dumbbells and a step. Grab your water and go!

Moves You’ll See

