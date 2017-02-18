Couple Reveals Twin Pregnancy in Touching Photograph

(Photo: Facebook / Lauren Walker)

After years of struggling, one Texas couple is finally expecting not just one, but two babies.

In a post that has since gone viral on Facebook, Lauren Walker, 28 shared a moving story and photograph featuring two onesies and 452 needles to be exact representative of her In-Vitro Fertilization treatments.

“We prayed for 953 days…452 Needles, 1000’s of tears, 1 corrective surgery, 4 clomid/letrozole attempts, 2 IVF rounds, 3 failed transfers and & 1 Amazing GOD,” the yoga instructor wrote.

Walker had been trying to have a child with her high school sweetheart, Garyt, since 2014.

In an interview with ABC News, Walker said she knew off the bat that they are having trouble conceiving, which she now notes as “a blessing.”

After Walker decided to undergo IVF treatments at the Houston Fertility Institute with the expectation it would work, she miscarried two embryos on Sept. 10, 2014. After another round of treatment, she miscarried two more embryos three months later.

“It’s every mother’s job to be able to protect their children and keep them safe,” Walker said. “And every time they kept putting them inside me I couldn’t do it.”

With just one embryo left, the couple decided to give it “one more shot,” yet two days before Christmas in 2014, they discovered once again they weren’t pregnant.

The couple had spent approximately $30,000 on treatments, but thankfully, their marriage was still intact as Walker credits their strength and faith in God for giving them courage to keep trying.

“We have heard stories of how going through infertility can really cause wear and tear in a marriage,” Walker said. “[We decided] we come first. We need to make sure we are always taking care of each other first and foremost.”

The pair moved to Woodlands from Houston in May 2016. After taking out a $14,000 loan, they began treatments last October. However, this time around they kept their pregnancy silent from family and friends and waited until Christmas to share the news.

Walker said that despite her long journey, she wouldn’t want it any other way.

“Life happens the way that it’s supposed to happen,” she said. “Had this all happened the way I wanted to back in 2014, we would have different children and we would have a different life, and I know that these babies right now are meant to be here.”

“The reason why we were waiting so long is that we were waiting for them,” she gushed.

Walker is due this August and says the two will be the first grandchildren in the family.

“Everyone’s just so excited,” she smiled.

