Chad Michael Murray and Wife Sarah Roemer Are Expecting Baby No. 2

(Photo: Twitter / @enews)

Chad Michael Murray’s family is growing!

He and his wife, Sarah Roemer, are expecting their second child, Us Weekly reports.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The One Tree Hill alum, 35, and the Disturbia actress, 32, are no strangers to parenthood as they are already parents to a 17-month-old baby boy. The couple met while filming the movie Chosen and got married in January 2015.

Last month, Roemer shared a photo on Instagram that showed off a hint of a baby bump, but nothing was confirmed at the time.

Great seeing @ajwilliams23 after the big win! Let’s go Buffalo! @chadmurray15 #buffalove #billsmafia #billsrams2016 A photo posted by Sarah Roemer (@rooeemer) on Oct 11, 2016 at 11:33am PDT

Murray simply loves his family and couldn’t help but gush about his new role as a father, ET reports.

“Having a family just changes your perspective on everything,” Murray told ET. “I mean, it’s a world changer. … For me, it was the greatest thing that’s ever happened to me.”