Build a Better Booty with this Workout [VIDEO]

This kind of construction work will really make you sweat. Even though the five exercises here are all strength-based, you’ll be recruiting a lot of blood flow, raising the heart rate. Fitness instructor Tina Russell is right there with you doing 20 reps of each move. You’ll need a stability ball, a step or box and a kettlebell. Good substitutes would be the couch for the ball and a stair step or sturdy ottoman for the box. Try anything between 5 and 20 pounds for the kettlebell (think laundry detergent bottle).

Moves You’ll See:

Stability Ball Hip Raise

Frog Lifts (pulses)

Curtsy Lunge with Side Kick

Chair Step Ups

Goblet Squats

