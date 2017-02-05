‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Star Chelsea Peretti Expecting First Child With Jordan Peele

(Photo: Twitter / @IQShowbiz)

There’s a baby on board!

Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Chelsea Peretti is expecting her first child with her Key & Peele husband Jordan Peele.

The actress took to Instagram on Saturday and revealed the news in a cute snapshot and a funny caption. She showcased her burgeoning baby bump in Los Angeles, California.

“Beyonce schmonce,” Peretti wrote alongside a pic of her bump, poking a little fun at Beyoncé’s own record-breaking pregnancy reveal on Wednesday.

The two have kept their relationship and their marriage pretty quiet, only revealing their elopement several months after the fact.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

beyonce schmonce A photo posted by Chelsea Peretti (@chelsanity) on Feb 4, 2017 at 3:12pm PST

