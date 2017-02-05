‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Star Chelsea Peretti Expecting First Child With Jordan Peele

There’s a baby on board!
Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Chelsea Peretti is expecting her first child with her Key & Peele husband Jordan Peele.
The actress took to Instagram on Saturday and revealed the news in a cute snapshot and a funny caption. She showcased her burgeoning baby bump in Los Angeles, California.
“Beyonce schmonce,” Peretti wrote alongside a pic of her bump, poking a little fun at Beyoncé’s own record-breaking pregnancy reveal on Wednesday.
The two have kept their relationship and their marriage pretty quiet, only revealing their elopement several months after the fact.
Congratulations to the happy couple!
