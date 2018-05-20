Beginner’s Guide to Strength Training [VIDEO]

If you’re new to strength training, it can be very overwhelming! There are so many movements, muscles and techniques to remember, but when performed correctly, boosts amazing results. Fitness instructor, Crystal, shows you what the proper form looks like for foundational exercises like the squat, pushup, row, fly, curl, lunge and deadlift. Whew! That’s a lot. You’ll have time to practice four reps of each move. Listen to her cues on form and breathing to help you get the most out of it!

Moves You’ll See:

Videos by PopCulture.com