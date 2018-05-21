Back Fat Be Gone [VIDEO]

It’s easier to work the muscles you see in the mirror, but what about your back? Fitness instructor Brooke Griffin mixes creative and basic exercises for an intense back workout. These exercises do require some balance on your part, so if you feel that you can’t quite manage it, try it without the equipment. Otherwise, you’ll be using a stability ball and a pair of dumbbells. Keep the abdominal wall tight and engaged to support the back muscles as they work. Exhale on the contraction of the movement like you’ll see Brooke do.

Moves You’ll See

Videos by PopCulture.com