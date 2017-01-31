At-Risk Identical Twins Saved Each Other by Cuddling in the Womb



A set of identical twins who shared the same amniotic sac in a high-risk pregnancy cuddled for 34 weeks in order to stay alive in the womb.

After Hayley Lampshire, 27, and her husband Charlie of the United Kingdom got news of having twins, their doctors informed them shortly after that her pregnancy would be high-risk. As Inside Edition reports, their sons were not your average identical twins — they were “monoamniotic-monochrorionic.”

The condition not only causes umbilical cords to become knotted and cut off the food supply, but could likely choke one or both of the brothers.

“It was all pretty worrying at the beginning,” Lampshire said to Inside Edition. “If that did happen then it would be likely that we wouldn’t know [and] we couldn’t do anything to prevent it which was the scariest part.”

Although the risk of complications grew larger as the babies did, the twins miraculously stayed close together throughout the pregnancy.

Receiving a scan every one or two weeks to check on the twins, Lampshire said she was happy every time she saw them because they were constantly cuddling and holding hands.

“They were always really close and tucked up together,” she said. “Each time they seemed to be doing well.”

Born 36 seconds apart, the two were delivered via cesarean section as doctors didn’t want to risk them growing any larger.

“They had fluid on their lungs and were struggling to breathe on their own,” she said.

The twins, named Rowan and Blake, stayed in the hospital for up to three weeks before coming home. Lampshire says the twins will likely form a close bond even outside the womb.

“They settle a lot better when they are together,” Lampshire said. “They chat together [and] sleep in the same crib. They have a really good bond. They are healthy and happy.”

