This quick lower body workout is perfect for those days when you just can’t make it to the gym, but you also can’t skip leg day. You’ll only need three pieces of equipment: A stability ball, a squishy ball, and a slam ball (or soccer ball if you don’t have one). Repeat this workout two or three times depending on your fitness level for long, leans legs and a tight tush. Let’s get started!
At-Home Lean Legs & Butt Workout [VIDEO]
