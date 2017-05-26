Arrest Warrant Issued for Bikram Yoga Founder Bikram Choudhury

ABC News: Los Angeles judge issues arrest warrant for ‘hot’ yoga founder Bikram Choudhury. https://t.co/VOZWwc303Q … pic.twitter.com/8A4dzA8LPG — NewsIn Tweets (@NewsTweetsWorld) May 25, 2017

A warrant has been issued for Bikram Yoga founder Bikram Choudhury after he has allegedly failed to pay out millions of dollars after a harassment lawsuit by his former attorney, People reports.

Last year, $6.8 million was awarded to the yoga guru’s former attorney, Minakshi Jafa-Bodden, who alleged that she was sexually harassed by Choudhury and fired after she began investigating allegations by other women that the 73-year-old had sexually assaulted them.

Now, authorities allege that Choudhury is on the run, and a Los Angeles judge signed off on an arrest warrant for the guru this week. His bail has been set for $8 million.

Choudhury is reportedly traveling and teaching yoga classes worldwide, and the warrant will allow authorities to flag him at any airport and arrest him in any country that isa member of The Hague Convention

“It’s been a long road chasing this guy down,” Jafa-Bodden’s attorney, Aaron Osten, told The Washington Post. “I don’t want to say it’s done, but it’s awfully close, because he’s got nowhere else to go.”

Jafa-Bodden noted Wednesday that the warrant is a win for all women who have endured sexual harassment.

“To have that bench warrant issued for Bikram. It sends a message to a debtor like Bikram that he will be held accountable and that the wheels of justice, although they don’t turn as fast as we would want them to, they do turn,” she said.

