Here’s Exactly What ‘Pitch Perfect’ Star Anna Camp Eats to Keep a Toned Body

(Photo: Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com)

Later this year, we'll see Anna Camp belting out more a capella hits in the third installment of Pitch Perfect. And while most wouldn't associate the musical romantic comedy with dangerous action scenes, the 34-year-old star told Delish to expect a change of pace this time around.

"There's a lot of action, and a couple explosions," she says. "At one point, we actually have to sing for our lives."

So it's no surprise that with all the excitement, Camp has to stay at the top of her game when it comes to eating right and exercising. In addition to working out four to five times per week — "that's a good week!" — Camp also makes sure to set herself up for success on long filming days by eating healthy.

🌊My happy place🌊 A post shared by Anna Camp (@therealannacamp) on May 15, 2017 at 6:55pm PDT

First thing's first: She knows how important a healthy breakfast is. "It's the most important meal of the day, so they say," she laughs. On set, she'll go for hard-boiled eggs, but if she has time to cook at home, she'll make eggs with turkey or egg whites with a side of black beans, salsa and chopped avocado.

RECIPE: Protein-Packed Huevos Rancheros

Once she's on set, she makes sure to drink plenty of fluids — especially with the new ~adventurous~ side of Pitch Perfect.

"I like to drink a lot of water," she says. "You're spending all day on your feet, sometimes there are smoke machines on set, so you're breathing in the smoke — it's easy to get headaches if you're not hydrated."

When lunch time rolls around, Camp says she's normally rushing from point A to point B, so she's learned to eat healthy on the go.

MORE: Is There Something Wrong With These Pitch Perfect 3 Cast Photos?

"I'm usually in my car, so I'll stop over at Trader Joe's and get a salad I can eat in my car," the actress explains. "I eat lots of veggies during the day so I don't crash."

That's what we like to hear! Her typical salad consists of kale and Greek salads, with olives, feta and tomatoes.

If the actress has an early call time or just needs something sweet to push her through the day, she'll reach for a piece of fruit like an apple or an orange.

A post shared by Anna Camp (@therealannacamp) on May 17, 2017 at 1:07pm PDT

"That fragrant orange and the flavor will wake you up at a 6 a.m. call time," Camp explains. "That, and coffee. I love a good almond latte." Plus, she traded in the sweet tea from her Charleston, S.C. roots for peach and raspberry Nestea, which are free from artificial sweeteners and flavors.

Along with fresh fruit, Camp's other go-to healthy snacks are almonds and KIND bars. "I do not shy away from chocolate, so I love a healthy granola bar," she says. "I have a bunch in my purse, and I have them on set too."

If Pitch Perfect 3 is half as aca-awesome as Camp's diet and exercise plan, it looks like Camp and her co-stars are going to see another major blockbuster hit.



Related:

Exactly What Jenna Dewan Tatum Eats in a Day for that Stunning Figure

Brett Eldredge's Go-To Breakfast Will Shut Down Your Junk Food Cravings for the Entire Day

Pitch Perfect Stars Anna Camp and Skylar Astin Honeymoon in Europe