8 Prescription Meds That Make It Harder to Lose Weight

A number of drugs prescribed to treat common conditions like hypertension, allergies, depression, inflammation and diabetes, can also block your ability to lose weight. Several of these drugs can even cause weight gain, and most doctors fail to inform their patients of such effects. Thanks to Women’s Health Magazine, we’ve got the scoop!

Among the drugs that block weight loss are:

Beta-blockers: metoprolol, atenolol, carvedilol, and propranolol

Antidepressants: amitriptyline (Elavil), nortriptyline (Pamelor), doxepin, paroxetine (Paxil), trazodone, and others

Steroids such as prednisone and hydrocortisone (but not inhaled or nasal steroids for allergies)

Antihistamines—diphenhydramine (Benadryl), fexofenadine (Allegra), cetirizine (Zyrtec), cyproheptadine (Periactin), and others; note that the widely used sleep aid Tylenol PM contains diphenhydramine

Lyrica for fibromyalgia and pain

Valproic acid (Depakote) for seizures

Actos and Avandia for prediabetes and diabetes

Insulin—injectable insulin can actually be responsible for astounding quantities of weight gain.

Obviously, attempts to reduce or eliminate these drugs should be undertaken with the cooperation of your health care provider, as most of these drugs should not just be stopped. Discuss with your doctor how and why you would like to do this. If you encounter resistance or ignorance, or a refusal to discuss or answer questions, find a health care practitioner who will work with you.

