7 Super Simple Ways to Slash 500 Calories a Day

“A year from now, I’ll be glad I started today.”

We’re taking this quote and making it our personal motto this year. Why don’t you join us?

Making a change in your life doesn’t have to be groundbreaking—it can be made up of several smaller changes that lead to big results, and we’re starting today. We’re going to cut 500 calories a day to reach our weight loss goals, and it’s super simple. Here’s what we’re going to do:

1. Cut soda out of your diet.

If you’re an avid soda drinker, cutting these sugary beverages is a quick way to cut your calories and lose weight fast. After all, it worked for SNL’s Leslie Jones! (Goodbye, Diet Coke!)

2. Stop eating out.

Have you ever gone to restaurant that revealed the calorie counts on the menu? Some salads are upwards of 1,000 calories, with next to no menu items under 500 cals. Be careful when you eat out, especially if the restaurant hides their nutrition facts. Your “healthy meal” might not be as healthy as you thought!

3. Drink green tea when you’re craving a snack.

Recent research shows that drinking green tea can boost your body’s ability to burn calories, especially when paired with exercise.

The study split 60 obese participants into two groups, serving both three meals a day. The catch? One group was served green tea, and they lost an extra 24 pounds. Are you sold yet? We are!

4. Drink a large glass of water before every meal.

Not only does drinking water help you lose weight, but it acts as an appetite suppressant. Drinking a whole glass of water before a meal will fill you up and keep you from overeating. You’ll cut calories by not eating the extra food your body doesn’t need!

5. Use a smaller plate at meals.

This is a trick Lauren Conrad swears by. By limiting your portions, you’ll cut down on extra calories while still enjoying some of your favorite dishes. (Everything in moderation, after all!)

6. Cut down on alcohol consumption.

Beer is jam-packed with calories, and so are sugary fruit cocktails. Cut those empty calories from your diet by limiting your alcohol consumption to one or two drinks a week—or none at all, if you’re brave!

By drinking away your calories at the bar, you’re leaving yourself with fewer calories to spend on the food your body really needs.

7. Try a workout before your morning shower.

Start your day with a calorie deficit by exercising right after you wake up. Exercising while fasting forces your body to shed body fat and body weight, whereas eating before your workout will only shed the body weight.

A quick exercise before your shower will boost your metabolism, so to get the best results in the shortest amount of time, we recommend trying a high intensity interval training (HIIT) workout. (Hint: Ellie Goulding loves them!)

