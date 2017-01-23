6 Great Ways To Add Years To Your Life

The bad news is that we don’t have the address of the Fountain of Youth, but the good news is that you don’t need the Fountain to live longer! A healthier life doesn’t have to come from one giant lifestyle change, but rather many small steps you can take everyday. From the minute you wake up until the minute you go to sleep these simple (and enjoyable) tasks will add years to your life!

Stay Positive: We’ve all heard the saying “mind over matter”, and it’s time we start believing it! Dr. David R. Hamilton, author of How Your Mind Can Heal Your Body, reports that a 30 ­year study conducted at the Mayo Clinic proved that people with positive attitudes had half the risk of early death as opposed to optimists. A great way to start your day in a positive way is to tell yourself what you’re grateful for!

Drink Plenty of Water: We all know that it’s important to stay hydrated! Not only can it benefit your health today, but giving your body all the water it needs will help you in the long run too. Water keeps your insides in shape by maintaining fluid levels, preventing muscle fatigue, and ensuring kidney and bowel health. H20 not only helps you live longer, but well hydrated skin appears younger too.

Stay Well Rested: While kids have a knack for resisting nap time, adults should know that a little mid­day rest can actually help you live longer. Between 6.5 to 6 hours of sleep a night is ideal, but if your energy is running low, a 20-minute power nap may be just what you need!

Exercise: You don’t have to be a Crossfit queen or exercise junkie to get up and get moving! Need to start slowly on your fitness revolution? Try taking the stairs instead of the elevator or walking around the park with your family. Your heart needs to be worked just like any other muscle, and a strong heart leads to a longer life. Remember the saying, “if you don’t use it, you lose it?” Keep that in mind every day to motivate you to keep doing these little things that make big differences.

Indulge: No, you didn’t read that wrong, we said indulge! There are in fact some guilty pleasures that are good for you. Two of those are dark chocolate and a glass of red wine. One drink a night can prevent blood clots by thinning your blood and also increase good cholesterol. And when a craving hits, reach for dark chocolate which is rich in antioxidants and promotes circulation.

Cuddle: When your day is winding down and you need to relax, look no further than your significant other or loved ones. Cuddling is good for your health! Oxytocin is released, which is essentially a “feel good” hormone that promotes happiness. Oxytocin also relieves stress, reduces blood pressure, and emotionally bonds two people.

