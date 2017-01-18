5 Tips for Faster Weight Loss

There is no magic pill when it comes to weight loss. Those are words you have probably heard before. While there may be no magic pills that magically make weight degenerate before your eyes, there are steps you can take to speed up your fat loss without taking extreme or dangerous measures.

Accept that the Fastest Way to Weight Loss is through Diet and Exercise. All too often, people only focus on lowering caloric intake without incorporating an exercise program or exercise six days a week and change very little in their eating habits. While these practices may yield some results, for faster and more significant results, a strategic plan of diet and exercise combined is necessary.

Understand the “Afterburn Effect”. Much like the benefits of sustained calorie burning through muscle mass, the afterburn effect can help you burn calories while doing nothing more than taking a shower. The catch – you have to work for it. Afterburn is technically noted as exercise post oxygen consumption (EPOC) and theorizes that after your body has performed intense exercise, the body consumes more oxygen. The excess oxygen intake continues post-workout which means calorie burning also continues. For details on EPOC, click here.

