5 Things You Should Never Do When Starting a New Diet

If you’ve ever jumped into a diet at 100 percent force, you know how diastrous the results can be. Whether you end up tired, cranky or even at a higher weight than when you started, you usually realize that it was a big mistake. Women’s Health has been there before — which is why they’re sharing the five things you should never do when starting a new diet.

Cut out foods (or entire food groups)

If you’ve thought about kissing dairy or gluten goodbye in the name of losing weight, that could be a big mistake. Ditching certain foods or food groups when you aren’t legit allergic to them can seriously mess with your weight-loss goals. “Restriction can increase desire and cravings for the restricted food and make your brain think it tastes even better once you actually eat it,” says Adina Pearson, R.D., dietitian at the Walla Walla Clinic in Washington. Even worse, it creates scarcity and makes it more likely that you’ll binge on the restricted food when you get the chance.

Ignore your hunger cues

If you’ve ever eaten a frozen diet meal knowing that you’d be starving in T-minus 30 minutes, you know that portion-controlled meals don’t always hit the spot. “Trying to control how much you eat via someone else’s rules won’t ever be as satisfying and sustainable as learning to respond to your own hunger and fullness signals,” says Pearson. If you’re still full after eating a portioned out meal, it’s unlikely you’ll be able to stick your new diet over the long haul. Those feelings of deprivation are enough to throw even the most determined gal off the healthy-eating bandwagon. “Eat to satisfaction rather than a preconceived idea of how much to eat,” she suggests. “Be flexible and responsive to your needs.”

Change everything at once

You can totally follow a specific diet and exercise plan without going balls to the wall from day one, says Edwina Clark, R.D., head of nutrition and wellness at Yummly. Instead, incorporate it into your life in phases.

While we appreciate your enthusiasm, long-term weight loss success comes from making incremental changes to your lifestyle that you can live with year after year, says Clark. For lasting results (and to avoid backsliding), make changes to your diet and exercise habits at a pace you’re comfortable with. For example, start by progressively adding more exercise into your routine and after that begins to feel normal, start making nutritional changes one at a time. It might take a few months.

To see what else not to do when you start a new diet, click here for the original article from Women’s Health.

