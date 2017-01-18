5 Food Fixes for Dry Winter Skin

Winter is upon us and so is dry skin. If your moisturizer isn’t cutting it, it could be time to try addressing the problem from the inside out. Check out these five ways to prevent your skin from looking like the cracked ground in the desert.

Vitamin A for dryness, anti-aging: Vitamin A is essential for preventing skin from drying out and staving off signs of aging. The best sources of vitamin A include eggs, dark leafy greens — such as spinach or kale — milk, carrots and pumpkin.

Omega-3s for dry skin: Omega-3 fatty acids also have a wide range of health benefits, including softening dry skin. They help retain moisture, thereby decreasing the look of wrinkles as well. Fish like salmon, tuna and trout contain particularly high amounts of omega-3s. Vegetarian options include flax, chia, hemp, cauliflower and tahini.

Zinc to soothe skin & reduce acne: Zinc is another mineral that acts as a great skin soother, in addition to reducing oil production and acne. Shellfish and lean meat are chock full of zinc. Other good sources are oysters, fortified breakfast cereals and a combination of chickpeas, lentils and nuts.

Tomatoes to reduce redness: It is also imperative to remember that the sun affects your skin, even on cold, cloudy days. So UV protection should be part of your year-round daily routine. Try including processed or cooked tomatoes in your diet, since lycopene — which gives tomatoes their color — is responsible for reducing skin redness and cellular damage caused by sun exposure.

Get some sleep: Other simple fixes for winter-ravaged skin are getting enough quality sleep and using a cool-mist humidifier to counteract harsh indoor heating.

