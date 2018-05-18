Tabata is a classic workout structure that makes you work hard for intervals of time with bits of rest in between. Here, fitness instructor Amanda Strong prepared a sequence that will have you sweating for 35 seconds and marching for active rest for 10 seconds. No equipment is required. Let Amanda lead you through the warm up and cool down in this workout video for beginners. Keep your water bottle within reach — you’ll need it
20-Minute Beginner Tabata Workout [VIDEO]
