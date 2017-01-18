11 New Low-Fat Recipes You’ll Want to Put Into Rotation ASAP

We're all about easy cooking and a healthy lifestyle here at Skinny Mom, which is why from time to time we like to gift our lovely readers with a tiny roundup of our favorite recipes. This time we're focusing on low-fat recipes that will keep you full and satisfied long after you've washed the dishes and put them away!

1. Low-Fat Macaroni Salad: Don't let anyone tell you that you can't eat pasta on a diet. Not only is this fabulous recipe low-fat, it's low-calorie too! It's the perfect side-dish or main course for your packed lunch tomorrow. You'll want to print the recipe, so click here!

2. Feta Stuffed Chicken: Without a doubt, this is one of our favorite go-to recipes. Not only is it low-fat, but it's delicious, which makes it popular with our friends and family—and there's always enough for leftovers! (Let's the moms go "Wooo!") Print the recipe here!

3. Classic Tuna Salad: Get ready to have your mind blown, because this tuna salad has only one gram of fat per serving. Yes, you read that right. One gram of fat. You can munch on this fabulous skinny recipe without feeling any guilt! Oh yeah, and it'll fill you up too. Here's the recipe.

4. Crispy Green Bean Fries: Coming up with a good, healthy side-dish is the bane of every mom's existence, especially when she's already cooked three or four meals that week! These Crispy Green Bean Fries are the perfect go-to dish that even the pickiest eaters will enjoy. They're crispy, low-fat and totally delicious! Here's the recipe!

5. Mini Caprese Pizzas: Bet you didn't think you could eat pizza on a diet, did you? Well, we're here to prove you wrong! These low-fat pizza bites are ten times better than anything you could get from the frozen aisle at the grocery store. They're fresh, chewy and so, so savory! Try our recipe here.

6. Light and Easy Pasta Primavera: We're always game when it comes to pasta! This super-easy-to-make recipe is low-fat and low-sodium, making it a total winner at the dinner table this week. It also tastes great warmed up at lunch the next day! Try the recipe here.

7. Skinny Green Bean and Potato Casserole: You'll have to hold yourself back from eating two or three servings of this warm and savory casserole. You'll feel guilt-free as you spoon this onto your family's plates knowing there are only four grams of fat per serving! That's a mom win! Grab the recipe here.

8. Slow Cooker Turkey Chili: Everyone has a good chili recipe, but not everyone has a low-fat chili recipe. Stand out at the next chili cook-off with this fabulous and warm chili dish that doesn't completely wreck your diet! Pick up the recipe here and get cooking!

9. Slow Cooker Chicken Fajita Chili: This recipe is a hit every time we make it! The bold flavors paired with the hints of cilantro and avocado make this a dish people come back to for seconds and thirds. It's low-fat and low-sodium, so eat up! Here's the recipe.

10. Quick Tomato Bisque: Sick to death of those cans of tomato soup? This low-sodium, low-fat version won't take forever to make, but it'll taste like you slaved over it all day. Boom—here's the recipe!

11. Crispy Oven-Baked Shrimp with Smoky Cocktail Sauce: Need a quick appetizer or meal for the party you're throwing? This recipe is perfect, plus it won't send your guests home five pounds heavier! Try our favorite shrimp recipe here.

>> Read more: 21 Low-Calorie, Low-Fat Desserts