10 Snacks for Weight Loss

Did you know that at any given time, about 50 percent of women in the United States are attempting to diet? On top of that, the United States spends more money on dieting, dieting products and weight loss surgery than any other country in the world!

Although dieting and weight loss play a huge role in our everyday lives, it’s difficult for most people to maintain steady weight loss. Why? Because it can be extremely time-consuming.

Frankly, we don’t always have the time or energy to put together a healthy meal for ourselves, our friends or our family. Having healthy snacks on hand that promote weight loss is a great way to stay on track with your dieting and weight loss goals. Here are a few of our favorites.

1. Greek Yogurt and Mixed Berries

This combination is packed full of nutrients. Greek yogurt is beneficial as it’s high in calcium, potassium and protein. Berries are one of the best sources of antioxidants you can find on the market.



Mix a half cup of berries with 3.5 oz of Greek yogurt and it will provide you with about 10 grams of protein and less than 150 calories. Want to try a smoothie bowl? Get the recipe here.

2. Apple Slices and Peanut Butter

Not only does this combination taste great, but it’s great for you! Apples have been ranked one of the top ten healthiest foods for you — they’re packed with antioxidants and fiber. Although peanut butter is high in calories, it is full of fiber and protein which helps fill you up and keep you feeling full longer.



» 1 medium-sized apple mixed with 1 tablespoon of peanut butter is just under 200 calories.

3. Celery Sticks with Cream Cheese

This combination is a great low-carb snack to help you maintain your diet. Celery is stocked full of antioxidants, vitamins and dietary fiber and is proven to boost digestion and weight loss. Adding a small amount of cream cheese makes this a tasty snack that is a perfect option to keep you on track.



» 5 to 10 celery sticks with about 2 oz of cream cheese is under 200 calories.





4. Hard Boiled Eggs

Hard boiled eggs are one of the friendliest weight-loss foods you can find. Not only can you eat them by themselves, but also throw them on a spinach salad for a great protein-rich snack. Eggs are very filling, which can help curb your appetite while still providing you with great vitamins and nutrients.



» Two hard boiled eggs contain 140 calories and about 13 grams of protein.



5. Oatmeal with Almond Butter

Oats are a great filling, fiber choice and mixing them with almond butter gives you access to both mono- and poly- unsaturated fats (the good kind). Be sure to use unflavored oats, as the flavored kinds generally have added sugars that will counteract your diet goals. If you need a boost of sugar, try to add some cinnamon!



» A half cup of oats and a tablespoon of almond butter is about 250 calories.



6. A Piece of Cheese

Cheese can be a great snack that is filling and full of protein, as long as you eat it in moderation. Although cheese does have saturated fat, studies show that having 2 servings of cheese today does not have a negative impact on one’s cholesterol.



» A 2 oz serving of cheese has 200 calories and 14 grams of protein.





7. Blueberry Banana Smoothie

Smoothies are always a great option to help fill you up before your next meal, which is a huge help when you’re trying to stay on-diet. Using fresh fruits and/or veggies will give you all your needed vitamins and proteins.

» Using blueberries, bananas and Greek yogurt, you can continue your weight loss regimen at just 210 calories.



8. Dark Chocolate and Almonds

This is sweet(ish) and salty combination that is easy to transport around and very satisfying, even when you’re on a diet. Dark chocolate is full of fiber and minerals and combining it with a handful of almonds, which are a great source of good fats, fiber and protein will keep you satisfied until your next healthy meal.



» One oz of dark chocolate and one oz of almonds is about 300 calories.





9. Edamame

Edamame areunripened soybeans. They are free from added sugar, plant-based, gluten-free and loaded with protein. Just one cup of edamame will satisfy 10% of an adult’s daily calcium requirement. It’s a perfect snack in-between your healthy meals to keep your weight loss on track.



» 1 cup of edamame has 17 grams of protein and 180 calories.





10. Turkey and Avocado Roll-Up’s

A protein-rich snack that has the unique no-carb feature, this is a great snack! Roll up a thin slice of avocado, which are loaded with fiber, into a thin slice of vitamin and protein-rich turkey and you’ll have a delicious, appetite-curbing snack!



» 4 turkey and avocado roll-up’s are about 350 calories.





The truth is, dieting is hard. Having healthy, inexpensive, and easy-to-make snacks can really push you further down your weight loss journey. Make sure you portion your snacks out correctly and you’ll notice a significant increase in your dieting success.

