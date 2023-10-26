Reese Witherspoon's Company Had an Extremely Disappointing Year Financially

As 2023 draws to a close, the outlook for Reese Witherspoon's entertainment company – and the investment firm that backed it – is not looking good. Witherspoon co-founded Hello Sunshine in 2016 with the intent of telling female-driven stories in a variety of mediums, and she has been a major part of the company's outward-facing brand. However, over the last few years some major behind-the-scenes shifts have put Witherspoon's company in a precarious position.

Witherspoon co-founded Hello Sunshine in 2016 with the help of some corporate financiers, but in 2021 she sold a large portion of the company to a company called Candle Media. Candle was founded in 2021 by former Disney executives Kevin A. Mayer and Tom Staggs with a massive investment from Blackstone. When they purchased Hello Sunshine, they temporarily shut down its kids and animation unit and tried to integrate that part of the company with another they had purchased, Moonbug Entertainment. Meanwhile, Witherspoon and her co-founder Sarah Harden retained a stake in Hello Sunshine and a seat on the board.

Just over two years later, Bloomberg has reported a catastrophic year in earnings for Candle Media – about 50 percent below its projections for 2023. Sources close to the company said that Hello Sunshine and Moonbug Entertainment were the biggest shortcomings for the year, though they said that some of the causes were well beyond their control.

Moonbug is the owner of the YouTube sensation Cocomelon, which is a massive sensation for young children. Insiders said that YouTube's changing policy on advertisements hurt the company badly, and that a general reduction in spending across the entertainment industry hurt Candle Media as a whole. Of course, when it comes to Hello Sunshine, they put some of the blame on the Hollywood labor strikes as well. Still, on the record Mayer told Bloomberg that they are not out of the game yet.

"It was a disappointing year for sure, he said. "But we like our position." It's notable that Mayer and Staggs have both returned to working for Disney on a part time basis now that the company is back under control of CEO Bob Iger. According to Bloomberg, both Mayer and Staggs "had reason to believe they'd be running Disney one day," but instead Iger was replaced by Bob Chapek, who was fired at the end of 2022 and replaced by Iger once again.

As for Hello Sunshine, the company has one movie in production and anothe in development, as well as three TV shows on the way. The timeline for those projects depends on the end of the SAG-AFTRA actors' strike. In the meantime, the company continues to work on "Reese's Book Club."