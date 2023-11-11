Beloved Pop Singer Returning With Her First Album in 6 Years

Former K-pop star Jessica Jung reportedly plans to release her fourth mini-album this month called Beep Beep. In new listings by online shopping websites KTown4U and Yes24, the Korean-American singer is listed as releasing Beep Beep on November 22.

"Self-produced with inspirational and feel-good vibes, Jessica Jung creates diverse sounds as she matures and evolves throughout her illustrious career," the project's description states. "In her fourth mini-album, catchy/upbeat melodies and lyrics resonate throughout the songs while applauding and encouraging the resilient self," it continues.

Yes24 also notes that the record is distributed by Warner Music as well as Coridel Entertainment, under which Jessica Jung has been signed since 2016. During her tenure with Coridel Entertainment, Jessica Jung has released three mini-albums to date. Although Jung and her management haven't officially announced Beep Beep's arrival as of this writing, the singer's last release was My Decade in 2017.

It was suggested that the former Girls' Generation member would release "several singles" alongside a brand-new solo album in 2021, but those plans never came to fruition. During an interview with CNBC, she said the record had been in the works for some time but was delayed by COVID-19.

"Well [things] were on hold for me. I was working on music and wanted to release an album, but it was on hold for a while now," Jung said. "But I'm dropping several singles throughout the year [and] that's going to lead up to an album. So, yeah, I've been constantly working on music behind the scenes."

The musician and entrepreneur later confirmed she planned to make a second season of Jessica & Krystal, her reality show with sister and fellow former K-pop star Krystal Jung. "It's always great working with Krystal," she said.

Jung also discussed relocating back to South Korea and opening the first flagship store for her luxury fashion brand Blanc & Eclare in Seoul during the interview. "I used to constantly be traveling, and I was back in Korea to just pack my things and leave again. But now I'm here full-time," she said.

Jung released a brand-new song titled "Can't Sleep" earlier that year. She had not released a new song in two years since she collaborated with Korean rapper Giriboy on "Call Me Before You Sleep" in 2019. No details have been revealed if the track will be included on a future album.

The artist won second place on Season 3 of Chinese reality show Sisters Who Make Waves in 2022 and later appeared on Season 2 of Great Dance Crew.